* FTSE 100 down 2 percent, led by banks

* Miners, Burberry weaken on China slowdown fears

* Fresnillo, Randgold gain on safe-haven appeal

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 3 Britain's top shares fell sharply on Monday morning, with banks and commodity stocks bearing the brunt of a broad-based sell-off after Greece said it would miss a deficit target set just months ago.

A 2012 draft budget approved by Greece's cabinet on Sunday predicted a deficit of 8.5 percent of gross domestic product for 2011, well short of the 7.6 percent target.

British banks , among the most sensitive to the vagaries of the euro zone debt story, led the market lower, with Barclays , Lloyds Banking Group , and Royal Bank of Scotland down 4-5 percent.

The sector has fallen a third in value this year, partly on concerns about a Greek default, which would precipitate a banking crisis.

"Until we know that Greece is not going to default, or at least if it is going to default, then something is going to be put in place to allow that to be an orderly default so it does not result in contagion, sellers are going to continue to push against an open door," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

The FTSE 100 was down 100.04 points, or 2 percent, at 5,028.44 by 0837 GMT, having earlier dipped below 5,000.

The index sank 14 percent in the third quarter, wiping 218 billion pounds off its value, triggered by dual concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the United States lapsing into another recession.

Miners fell on Monday as investors assessed the latest purchasing managers' index from China, the world's top metals consumer, which showed inflation pressures eased slightly, but probably not enough for the government to relax in its battle against soaring prices.

China's PMI inched up to 51.2 from August's 50.9, largely in line with a forecast for 51.3 in a Reuters poll .

Vedanta Resources was the worst off among miners, down 4.5 percent, while Rio Tinto and Xstrata shed 4.o percent and 4.1 percent respectively.

Precious metals miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo , were among only three blue-chip gainers, up 2.0 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, as bargain-hunters, attracted by their safe haven appeal, moved in after recent weakness.

Randgold also benefited from a Morgan Stanley target price hike, according to traders.

Luxury goods company Burberry was another significant FTSE 100 faller, off 6.3 percent as investors fretted about the company's big exposure to China.

"(There are) fears that there is a significant slowdown happening in China," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

"If that is true all bets are off as we have become so dependent on China as the engine of the world economy."

Hong Kong shares tumbled on Monday, extending losses from last week when some brokerages issued reports warning of risks in the Chinese economy and its banking sector.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China led percentage losses among component stocks on Monday, slumping 13 percent.

British insurer Prudential and Fidelity China were among British firms with a big China focus to feel the heat, down down 2.8 percent and 7.3 percent respectively. (Editing by Dan Lalor)

