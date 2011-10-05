* FTSE up 1.2 percent
* Bernanke speech helps lift demand for miners
* Banks rise as European ministers agree to help
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's top share index
rebounded on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke raised investors' hopes for more action to stimulate
the weak U.S. economy and European politicians agreed to
safeguard the region's shaky banks.
London's blue chip index was up 56.66 points, or 1.2
percent, at 5,001.10 by 0751 GMT, having shed more than 3
percent over the past two trading days and tracking sharp gains
overnight in the U.S, but off an early day-high of 5,072.68.
"Gains look fragile to say the least. We've already seen 60
points come off the index since the open. Investors remained to
be convinced that Bernanke's words or the euro zone action will
be enough," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.
Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress gave traders hope
of further stimulus as he stated he was ready to do more to
sustain U.S. economic growth but tempered expectations by saying
there were no immediate plans for a third round of quantitative
easing (QE3).
Those words prompted an early bout of short covering in
beaten down sectors such as mining , which has lost
more than third of its value so far this year, on hopes any
extra stimulus would reignite growth and demand in the sector.
Banks , down 32 percent in 2011, rallied too,
also helped by European finance ministers agreeing on Tuesday to
safeguard their lenders as doubts grew about whether a planned
second bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.
That came just hours after French-Belgian municipal lender
Dexia SA became the first European bank to have to be
bailed out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
Barclays , whose share fell sharply on Tuesday on
euro zone debt concerns and downbeat updates from European peers
Deutsche Bank and UBS, rose 5.7 percent.
But Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid said it is likely the
market will be looking for more action.
"My gut feel is that the European situation still might need
to get worse to provoke the type of response the market really
wants but such a day is no doubt getting closer."
Focus will now switch to a meeting of the European Central
Bank governing body on Thursday where Goldman Sachs said it
expects additional non-conventional measures to be introduced.
"Further liquidity measures would show that the ECB has
temporarily abandoned its policy of reducing bank dependence on
its funding," the broker said
"Practically, banks do not have other options and we expect
usage to increase sharply. We view this as necessary."
UBS analysts said the Bank of England looks likely to
relaunch its QE programme in the coming weeks, focused on Gilt
purchases, but remained concerned that it shows a lack of
understanding of the challenges facing consumers.
"Monetary policy is loose in terms of policy rates but very
tight for real-world borrowers - because of regulatory actions."
DOMESTIC MISS
The squeeze on credit is affecting domestic consumers and
that has been reflected in recent updates from London-listed
companies like Wolseley and Tesco .
Top retailer Tesco Plc fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday as it
posted one of its biggest-ever falls in underlying sales, while
rival J Sainsbury Plc reported only modest growth.
The anaemic macro backdrop has forced coporations to look
further afield to underpin profits. Despite its fall in
underlying sales, Tesco was able to post a 3.7 percent rise in
first-half profit as overseas growth, particularly in Asia where
profit rose 19 percent, helped offset domestic woes.
Luxury goods group Burberry , which has big exposure
in Asia and has recently hit by concerns over a slowdown in
China, rallied 2.4 percent.
Mid-cap British youth fashion retailer SuperGroup ,
however, slumped 23 percent after it said full-year profit would
be hit by problems with a new warehouse management system that
has left its shops short of its trademark T-shirts.
On the macroeconomic front, UK September Markit/CIPS
services PMI data is due at 0828 GMT, and the final estimate of
UK second-quarter GDP is scheduled for release at 0830 GMT.
Ex-dividend factors took 0.68 point off the FTSE 100 index
on Wednesday, with British Land , Inmarsat ,
Kingfisher and Weir Group all trading without
their dividend attractions.
(Editing by Erica
Billingham)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................