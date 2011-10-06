* FTSE up 1.3 percent

* BoE rate decision due at 1100 GMT, stimulus comment eyed

* Banks, miners gain on aggressive EU support talk

* ICAG falls on Credit Suisse downgrade

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 6 Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by financials and mining stocks as investors were buoyed by hopes of more aggressive policy action in Europe to contain the euro zone crisis and more positive economic data in the U.S.

The UK's benchmark index climbed 65.46 points, or 1.3 percent to 5,167.63 by 0803 GMT, adding to the previous session's 3.2 percent rise, erasing losses sustained at the start of the week.

Financials were among the top gainers as investors hoped that politicians would do what is necessary to prevent the global economy slipping into a recession and avoid another credit crisis.

Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland gained up to 3.8 percent, while insurer Old Mutual added 4.2 percent.

Investors will focus later in the session on the interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and European Central Bank, due out at 1100 and 1145 GMT respectively.

In particular, the market will be looking for any comments as to how the central banks might look to further stimulate the economy.

"Consensus is that the BoE will probably announce further stimulus next month, but I think if there is no movement the market will start to come back ahead of any announcement by the ECB," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

He said confidence remains fragile among investors and believes there would be more bad news to come before the market can break out of its current range.

"The index seems to get to 5,300 and hit the downward spiral again."

London's blue chip index tracked overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia, where investors responded bullishly to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments that the government is ready to capitalise its banks if needed.

Upbeat United States jobs and service sector data on Wednesday suggested the economy was not yet slipping into recession - a significant boost ahead of non farm payroll data due out on Friday. .

MINERS RALLY

Miners gained in tandem with base metals as investors shrugged off doubts over the global recovery and a potential slowdown in China, choosing to focus on the more positive comments out of Europe and more encouraging economic data out of the U.S.

Eurasian Natural Resources and Antofagasta , up 6.6 and 6.3 percent respectively, where the top performers in a mining sector which has lost over a third of its value in 2011.

Some integrated oil stocks missed out on the rally, however, with BP down 0.7 percent as JPMorgan Cazenove is downgraded its 2011-2013 EPS estimates for the UK integrated oil sector.

For Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), the broker has reduced its 2011/12 EPS estimate by 1 percent, for BG Group its 2011 EPS estimates falls by 5 percent, and for BP its 2011/12 EPS forecast is down by 4 percent.

Elsewhere on the downside, Next shed 0.4 percent as Barclays Capital cut its rating on the fashion retailer to "underweight" from "equalweight".

And International Consolidated Airlines Group fell 1.2 percent as Credit Suisse cut its recommendation on the group to "neutral" from "outperform".

"Developing demand softness and market risk aversion suggest continued share price volatility in the short term as we await capacity cuts," the broker said.

