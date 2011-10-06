(Repeats to add dropped dateline)

* FTSE 100 up 2 percent

* BoE launches 75-bln pound QE2 monetary easing programme

* Investors eye ECB rate decision and stimulus comments

By David Brett and Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 6 Britain's FTSE 100 share index extended gains on Thursday, boosted by news that the Bank of England monetary policy committee voted for a second round of 'quantitative easing' by buying 75 billion pounds ($116 billion) of assets to keep the sluggish economic recovery going.

The central bank also kept interest rates on hold at a record-low 0.5 percent.

"It's quite clear the UK economy is in an anaemic patch and effectively flatlining for the last nine months and needs a shot in the arm," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"(A) slight surprise if only in terms of timing, the revision in GDP yesterday was probably enough to vindicate the decision (to print more money)," he said.

UK banks , up 4.3 percent, helped push up the FTSE 100 , which was 101.22 points, or 2 percent, higher at 5,203.39 by 1116 GMT, eradicating losses sustained in the first two trading days this week.

UK shares were boosted earlier by hopes of more aggressive policy action in Europe to contain the euro zone crisis and more positive economic data in the United States.

"Who cares about the BoE news. This market is just mental. We're in the blue now, but we could very easily be in the red in an hour's time depending on the ECB," one London-based trader said.

The market focus now switches to the European Central Bank and outgoing ECB boss Jean-Claude Trichet's last rate-setting meeting, with a rate decision due out at 1145 GMT.

The market will again be looking for any comments as to how the central bank might look to further stimulate the economy. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

