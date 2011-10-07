* FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent

* Miners higher, boosted by firmer copper price

* Banks mixed; Lloyds, RBS fall on Moody's downgrades

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's top share index pushed higher on Friday, extending a three-session rally as strength in miners on firmer metal prices countered weakness in part-state owned banks after credit downgrades by Moody's.

Miners saw good support as copper rose 1.3 percent, on course for its best week since April as efforts in Europe to contain the sovereign debt crisis bought buyers back to one of the hardest hit commodities in the past quarter.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted on Thursday to undertake a second round of 'quantitative easing' by buying 75 billion pounds of assets to keep the UK's sluggish economic recovery going.

The European Central Bank also launched fresh liquidity measures on Thursday to help banks weather the euro zone's worsening debt crisis.

The FTSE 100 index was up 21.08 points, or 0.4 percent by 0757 GMT at 5,312.34, having jumped 3.7 percent on Thursday to eradicate all the losses sustained in the first two trading days of this week.

Part-nationalised lenders Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland shed 2.4 percent and 1.5 percent respectively as credit agency Moody's cut its ratings on both.

Moody's said the cuts were made on the expectation that the UK government would have to continue to support the country's systemically important financial institutions.

"The downgrades have been well flagged, reflecting removal of Government support through guaranteed liquidity schemes and low probability of future tax-payer bail-outs," said Oriel Securities head of research, Mike Trippit in a note.

RBS also suffered as it said it remained one of Europe's most strongly capitalised banks, as it responded to a Financial Times article which said there were fears in government circles that it might need more state aid.

The European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday that the EU's executive body proposed a coordinated recapitalisation of banks.

"The focus seems to have shifted to the banks strength to withstand a sovereign default instead of rising government borrowing costs. This seems a rather reactionary strategy and investors are looking for a proactive approach to stem the crisis getting to that stage," said Jordan Lambert, a trader at Spreadex.

AB Foods was also a big FTSE 100 faller, down 2.3 percent as the food producer was knocked by a profit warning from its mid cap peer Premier Foods , the top FTSE 250 faller, down 26.7 percent.

Unilever also suffered, off 2.0 percent, with traders noting talk too that peer Nestle could be lowering numbers ahead of third-quarter sales on October 20.

Smiths Group was a big individual blue chip faller, off 1.6 percent as Nomura downgraded its rating to "reduce" from "neutral" with a reduced target of 1,050 pence.

Investors were also a little nervous ahead of the release of the latest U.S. jobs report, due at 1230 GMT.

U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen by 60,000 in September, after being unchanged in the previous month, with the jobless rate seen steady at 9.1 percent.

"Equities are likely to remain stuck in a tight range and volumes low until... the US Non-Farm Payroll numbers are announced. The market is expecting... a marked improvement on August, but hardly enough to make a dent on unemployment numbers," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.

Ahead of the U.S. jobs report, investors will also have the latest British wholesale inflation numbers to assess. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................