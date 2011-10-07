* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* U.S. jobs report eyed, due at 1230 GMT
* Lloyds, RBS sharpest fallers on Moody's downgrades
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's top shares fell slightly
on Friday, retreating after hefty gains in the previous session,
led down by part-state owned banks after credit downgrades by
Moody's, and as investors awaited Friday's crucial U.S. jobs
report.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, scheduled for release at 1230 GMT,
are forecast to have risen by 60,000 in September, after being
unchanged in the previous month, with the jobless rate seen
steady at 9.1 percent.
"It's heads down I think, in caution ahead of (the jobs
data) because obviously we've had a pretty meteoric rise in the
last week ... and I think it's probably been a little bit
overdone," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse
Securities, said.
Dobson said a disappointing figure could unleash yet further
volatility into the market, with a drop of 100 points perfectly
feasible, while upbeat data might merely set the index up for a
push up to the 5,300 level, tested last week.
U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 pointed to a
slightly weaker opening on Wall Street.
Part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds Banking Group topped the UK blue-chip fallers'
list, off 4.4 percent and 3 percent respectively, as credit
agency Moody's cut its ratings on both.
"This does sound worse than initial reaction may suggest --
it has been done to reflect the fact that the UK government is
less likely to provide support if needed by the banks, rather
than any significant change in the strength of the individual
banks," David Jones, chief market strategist at IG Index, said.
"This move has livened up what would traditionally be a
fairly quiet few hours before the U.S. non-farm payrolls are
announced."
RBS also suffered as it said it remained one of Europe's
most strongly capitalised banks, as it responded to a Financial
Times article which said there were fears in government circles
that it might need more state aid.
The FTSE 100 index was down 4.07 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,287.19 by 1128 GMT, having jumped 3.7 percent on
Thursday when sentiment was given a shot in the arm by efforts
in Europe to contain the sovereign debt crisis.
Volume on Friday was relatively thin, at around 40 percent
of its 90-day daily average, while the FTSE 100 index remained
stuck within a tight trading range ahead of the U.S. data.
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted on
Thursday to undertake a second round of "quantitative easing" by
buying 75 billion pounds of assets to keep the UK's sluggish
economic recovery going.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso,
meanwhile, said the EU's executive body proposed a coordinated
recapitalisation of banks, in the clearest statement yet from a
top EU official on joint action to help restore confidence
in the sector.
The European Central Bank also launched fresh liquidity
measures on Thursday to help banks weather the euro zone's
worsening debt crisis.
AB Foods was also a big FTSE 100 faller, down 2.1
percent as the food producer was knocked by a profit warning
from its mid cap peer Premier Foods , the top FTSE 250
faller, down 37.5 percent.
Unilever also suffered, off 1.7 percent, with
traders noting talk too that peer Nestle could be
lowering numbers ahead of third-quarter sales on Oct. 20.
Smiths Group was off 1.3 percent as Nomura
downgraded its rating to "reduce" from "neutral" with a reduced
target of 1,050 pence.
On the upside, retailers found support as strategists at RBS
recommended an "overweight" position in UK General Retail.
DIY retailer Kingfisher was the biggest FTSE 100
riser, up 3.2 percent, while mid-cap department stores group
Debenhams added 3.5 percent, with the sector rallying
after being blighted this week by a rash of poor trading news.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by David Holmes)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................