* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct

* U.S. jobs report eyed, due at 1230 GMT

* Lloyds, RBS sharpest fallers on Moody's downgrades

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's top shares fell slightly on Friday, retreating after hefty gains in the previous session, led down by part-state owned banks after credit downgrades by Moody's, and as investors awaited Friday's crucial U.S. jobs report.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, scheduled for release at 1230 GMT, are forecast to have risen by 60,000 in September, after being unchanged in the previous month, with the jobless rate seen steady at 9.1 percent.

"It's heads down I think, in caution ahead of (the jobs data) because obviously we've had a pretty meteoric rise in the last week ... and I think it's probably been a little bit overdone," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

Dobson said a disappointing figure could unleash yet further volatility into the market, with a drop of 100 points perfectly feasible, while upbeat data might merely set the index up for a push up to the 5,300 level, tested last week.

U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 pointed to a slightly weaker opening on Wall Street.

Part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group topped the UK blue-chip fallers' list, off 4.4 percent and 3 percent respectively, as credit agency Moody's cut its ratings on both.

"This does sound worse than initial reaction may suggest -- it has been done to reflect the fact that the UK government is less likely to provide support if needed by the banks, rather than any significant change in the strength of the individual banks," David Jones, chief market strategist at IG Index, said.

"This move has livened up what would traditionally be a fairly quiet few hours before the U.S. non-farm payrolls are announced."

RBS also suffered as it said it remained one of Europe's most strongly capitalised banks, as it responded to a Financial Times article which said there were fears in government circles that it might need more state aid.

The FTSE 100 index was down 4.07 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,287.19 by 1128 GMT, having jumped 3.7 percent on Thursday when sentiment was given a shot in the arm by efforts in Europe to contain the sovereign debt crisis.

Volume on Friday was relatively thin, at around 40 percent of its 90-day daily average, while the FTSE 100 index remained stuck within a tight trading range ahead of the U.S. data.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted on Thursday to undertake a second round of "quantitative easing" by buying 75 billion pounds of assets to keep the UK's sluggish economic recovery going.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, meanwhile, said the EU's executive body proposed a coordinated recapitalisation of banks, in the clearest statement yet from a top EU official on joint action to help restore confidence in the sector.

The European Central Bank also launched fresh liquidity measures on Thursday to help banks weather the euro zone's worsening debt crisis.

AB Foods was also a big FTSE 100 faller, down 2.1 percent as the food producer was knocked by a profit warning from its mid cap peer Premier Foods , the top FTSE 250 faller, down 37.5 percent.

Unilever also suffered, off 1.7 percent, with traders noting talk too that peer Nestle could be lowering numbers ahead of third-quarter sales on Oct. 20.

Smiths Group was off 1.3 percent as Nomura downgraded its rating to "reduce" from "neutral" with a reduced target of 1,050 pence.

On the upside, retailers found support as strategists at RBS recommended an "overweight" position in UK General Retail.

DIY retailer Kingfisher was the biggest FTSE 100 riser, up 3.2 percent, while mid-cap department stores group Debenhams added 3.5 percent, with the sector rallying after being blighted this week by a rash of poor trading news.

(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by David Holmes)

