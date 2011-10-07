* FTSE up 0.2 percent
* Wolseley rises on upbeat U.S. jobs data
* Financials fall as moody's cuts rating
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 7 Better than expected U.S. jobs
data lit up a subdued session for Britain's FTSE 100, which eked
out a small gain as investors shrugged off concerns over the
health of Europe's banking sector.
London's blue chip index, closing higher for the third
straight day, swung into positive territory after data showed
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and
job gains for the prior months were revised higher, easing fears
the world's biggest economy was spiralling into recession.
"There are timid signs that something is moving," Newedge
Strategy's Annalisa Piazza said.
Piazza cautioned that the unemployment rate was set to
remain close to recent elevated levels for another few months as
the economic recovery is not strong enough to give a substantial
boost to job creation.
But bulls were not deterred, tucking into stocks with big
U.S. exposure such as Wolseley .
The world's biggest building supplies company climbed 4.1
percent, having been beaten down earlier in the week after the
firm cautioned on its outlook in part due to its large exposure
to the United States.
Miners , a barometer for the outlook of the
global economy, was the best performing sector on the UK's
benchmark index as investors viewed the jobs data as a sign that
demand could improve.
The FTSE 100 was up 12.14 points, or 0.2 percent, at
5,303.40, ending the week 3.6 percent higher after heavy losses
on Monday and Tuesday triggered by doubts over the stability of
the banking sector and the health of the global economy.
CONCERNS REMAIN
The robustness of Europe's banking sector in the face of the
ongoing debt crisis in the region remains a huge psychological
stumbling block for investors.
With leading brokers further downgrading their global growth
estimates as politicians attempt to tackle spiralling debts, it
was the turn of credit rating agency Moody's on Friday to pile
more pressure on UK financials.
Moody's cut its ratings on 12 lenders, including part
state-owned banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
, and said it expected the UK government would have to
continue to support key financial institutions.
Lloyds and RBS fell 3.4 percent and 3 percent respectively,
while insurers such RSA and Legal and General
shed up to 1.7 percent.
Meanwhile, investors were still looking for a cohesive
strategy from politicians in the European Union as Germany and
France remained split ahead of crucial talks on Sunday over how
to strengthen shaky European banks and fight financial market
contagion to prepare for a possible Greek default.
"Within Europe, sentiment remains close to the bottom,"
said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus
Investments, which manages nearly $4 billion.
"Even if the politicians can pull a magic rabbit out of the
hat investors will need to get used to the aftermath, which will
likely be at best a lengthy period of low growth, or at worst, a
formidable recession."
The prospect of low growth prompted Jeffries to cut its
target price on BSkyB , down 2.1 percent, to 700 pence
from 750 pence.
The broker said a number of risks relating to the consumer
slowdown, growing competition and pricing pressure, and perhaps
an adverse regulatory decision prevented it from being more
bullish on the stock.
AB Foods was down 0.7 percent as the food producer
was knocked by a profit warning from its mid cap peer Premier
Foods , the top FTSE 250 faller, down 42 percent.
Unilever also suffered, off 1.5 percent, with
traders noting talk that peer Nestle could be lowering
numbers ahead of third-quarter sales on Oct. 20.
And SAB Miller slid 1.1 percent as Citigroup poured
cold water on talk that Anheuser Busch-InBev NV/SA was
lining up an $80 billion acquisition of SAB.
"Given UK takeover laws, the fact that SAB kept a dignified
silence throughout the day means that it hasn't received such an
approach," Citigroup said in a note.
(Editing by David Cowell)