* FTSE up 0.9 percent

* Commods, financials rise on Europe debt solution hopes

* Michael Page falls on outlook worries

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 10 Commodity stocks helped drive Britain's top share index higher by midday on Monday, as investors drew some confidence from France and Germany's promise to set out a plan to deal with Europe's debt crisis.

Leaders of Germany and France promised to unveil new measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, as international pressure builds for bold steps from Europe to avert an economic backlash of global proportions.

The FTSE 100 was up 50.08 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,353.48 by 1105 GMT, as U.S. futures pointed to strong gains for stocks ahead of the open on Wall Street, but London's blue chip index remained rangebound below the mid-August 2011 high.

"The FTSE seems to be trapped inside the sideways range of 4,930-5,370. The Index is currently moving within 38.2-50 percent (Fibonacci) retracement levels. Stability above 5,370 (50 percent retracement level) would bring further strength," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

Mining and energy stocks gained respectively in tandem with base metal and oil prices, while UBS said European leaders' willingness to be prepared to recapitalise banks was one of the reasons it was shifting its stance on "risk assets" to "neutral" from "underweight".

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) rose 1.9 percent as industry sources said the firm is restarting the largest crude distillation unit at its Singapore refinery.

Among the miners, Rio Tinto gained 3.1 percent and Lonmin rose 2.9 percent in choppy trade as early concerns over a hard landing for the Chinese economy were shrugged aside in favour of the more bullish tone coming out of Europe.

Meanwhile, Belgium stepped in to help save Franco-Belgian bank Dexia , which became the first high-profile casualty of the euro zone debt crisis.

The bailout also called into question the robustness of the European bank stress tests, which Dexia passed with flying colours.

And UBS cautioned: "To get even more constructive on global equity markets we need to see implementation in Europe, including credible bank recapitalisations in a number of countries, not a select few."

Downgrades to both Spain's and Italy's credit ratings by Fitch on Friday leave question marks over the region's stability but traders said any short-term moves to address concerns in the banking sector have been welcomed and approved by the markets.

The pick-up in sentiment among investors helped the banks and insurers too, as financials played catch up after falling on Friday when Moody's cut its ratings on 12 UK financial institutions.

Barclays gained 1.7 percent, while insurer Legal and General rose 1.9 percent.

Elsewhere, London-listed corporates exposed to a sluggishly performing UK economy continued to cause concern for investors following profit warnings from Premier Foods and Mothercare in the previous week.

Michael Page International shed 4.8 percent, as the British recruiter commented on uncertainty in its markets in a third-quarter trading update, prompting Altium Securities to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy". (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

