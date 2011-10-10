* FTSE up 0.9 percent
* Commods, financials rise on Europe debt solution hopes
* Michael Page falls on outlook worries
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 10 Commodity stocks helped drive
Britain's top share index higher by midday on Monday, as
investors drew some confidence from France and Germany's promise
to set out a plan to deal with Europe's debt crisis.
Leaders of Germany and France promised to unveil new
measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the
month, as international pressure builds for bold steps from
Europe to avert an economic backlash of global proportions.
The FTSE 100 was up 50.08 points, or 0.9 percent, at
5,353.48 by 1105 GMT, as U.S. futures pointed to strong gains
for stocks ahead of the open on Wall Street, but London's blue
chip index remained rangebound below the mid-August 2011 high.
"The FTSE seems to be trapped inside the sideways range of
4,930-5,370. The Index is currently moving within 38.2-50
percent (Fibonacci) retracement levels. Stability above 5,370
(50 percent retracement level) would bring further strength,"
Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said.
Mining and energy stocks gained
respectively in tandem with base metal and oil prices, while UBS
said European leaders' willingness to be prepared to
recapitalise banks was one of the reasons it was shifting its
stance on "risk assets" to "neutral" from "underweight".
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) rose 1.9 percent as industry
sources said the firm is restarting the largest crude
distillation unit at its Singapore refinery.
Among the miners, Rio Tinto gained 3.1 percent and
Lonmin rose 2.9 percent in choppy trade as early
concerns over a hard landing for the Chinese economy were
shrugged aside in favour of the more bullish tone coming out of
Europe.
Meanwhile, Belgium stepped in to help save Franco-Belgian
bank Dexia , which became the first high-profile
casualty of the euro zone debt crisis.
The bailout also called into question the robustness of the
European bank stress tests, which Dexia passed with flying
colours.
And UBS cautioned: "To get even more constructive on global
equity markets we need to see implementation in Europe,
including credible bank recapitalisations in a number of
countries, not a select few."
Downgrades to both Spain's and Italy's credit ratings by
Fitch on Friday leave question marks over the region's stability
but traders said any short-term moves to address concerns in the
banking sector have been welcomed and approved by the markets.
The pick-up in sentiment among investors helped the banks
and insurers too, as financials played catch up
after falling on Friday when Moody's cut its ratings on 12 UK
financial institutions.
Barclays gained 1.7 percent, while insurer Legal
and General rose 1.9 percent.
Elsewhere, London-listed corporates exposed to a sluggishly
performing UK economy continued to cause concern for investors
following profit warnings from Premier Foods and
Mothercare in the previous week.
Michael Page International shed 4.8 percent, as the
British recruiter commented on uncertainty in its markets in a
third-quarter trading update, prompting Altium Securities to
downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy".
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
