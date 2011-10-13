* FTSE down 0.9 percent

* Miners fall as China data disappoints

* Financials dip, Ashmore update disappoints

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's top share index was down around midday on Thursday, with miners hit by weak data from China and financials awaiting results from U.S. bank JP Morgan, as the bulls again lost their nerve around key technical levels.

London's blue-chip index was down 49.67 points, or 0.9 percent at 5,392.13 at 1026 GMT, having earlier hit an intraday high of 5456.09, as investors tested a ceiling that has capped index gains over the past few months.

"We're at a bit of a crucial level for the FTSE; 5400 to 5435. To close above there and beyond is quite a significant move because we've rejected this level on six occasions in the past two months. Its a well-known hurdle for the index," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

The mining sector was the biggest drag on the FTSE, down over 2 percent after super consumer China reported its trade surplus narrowed in September for a second month in a row as growth in exports and imports both came in below forecasts, reflecting global economic weakness.

Anglo American fell almost 4 percent as analysts said if Chilean state copper giant Codelco exercised an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, it could stunt the miner's growth strategy.

BofA-ML said the loss of the assets could mean a $1.4 billion (9 percent) hit to group EBITDA and a 12-15 percent decrease in earnings.

Rio Tinto was dragged lower in the sell-off, down 2 percent in spite of a decent third-quarter update, and a forecast of continued strong commodities demand.

Miners, up nearly 20 percent in the last seven trading days, have led the recent market rally, which pulled the FTSE 100 up more than 10 percent.

Investors' sentiment had been boosted as European politicians looked to shore up a shaky banking system and take steps to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

Lawmakers in Slovakia struck a deal on Wednesday to ratify a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, effectively ending a stand-off that had threatened the currency's main safety net, but analysts said that faith might be misplaced.

"Just like a second marriage, the equity market rally is a triumph of hope over experience," said Louise Cooper, market analyst at BGC Partners.

FINANCIALS WANE

Banks such as Barclays fell, too, down 1.4 percent, though it has gained more than 30 percent since last Tuesday.

Investors were awaiting results from JP Morgan due out at 1100 GMT for clues as to the health of the sector and a view on the global economic outlook.

Signs weren't good from other financial stocks as Ashmore slid 5.5 percent in heavy trade after the emerging markets-focused investment house reported assets fell 10 percent in the last quarter.

Analysts at Charles Stanley say that while the long-term growth story at Ashmore remains appealing, "the recent signs of risk aversion in emerging market bonds and slower flows suggest earnings expectations will be under pressure".

Hedge fund firm Man Group , which on Wednesday said its flagship hedge fund posted heavy losses last week, fell 7 percent, while fund manager Schroders shed 4.4 percent as it got caught up in the sell-off.

Bucking the broader trend for the financials was Hargreaves Lansdown , up 1.5 percent after the British investment manager reported a robust quarterly performance against the backdrop of falling markets.

"Even in markets like this, Hargreaves will outperform as the attractions of consolidating investments on the Vantage platform remain regardless of equity market conditions," Peel Hunt said.

Away from the financials, Rolls-Royce hit an all-time high, rising 6.5 percent in strong volume after Pratt & Whitney said it would spend $1.5 billion to buy the UK aero engine maker's share of the International Aero Engines consortium that produces engines for Airbus's A320 plane family.

International Airlines Group climbed 0.7 percent as Deutsche Bank upgraded its recommendation on the firm to "buy" from "hold" and lifted its earnings forecasts, after robust traffic data and on compelling valuation grounds.

On the macroeconomic front, Britain's trade figures surprised on the upside as export values hit a record high in August and import values fell slightly.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Wall Street on Thursday, ahead of international trade numbers and latest weekly jobless claims due at 1230 GMT. (Editing by Will Waterman)

