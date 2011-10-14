* FTSE up 0.7 percent
* Miners rally as China inflation eases
* Banks climb as ministers meet in Paris to discuss debt
woes
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's top share index
rebounded on Friday as investors took positions ahead of a G20
finance ministers' meeting in Paris to discuss Europe's debt
problems and after data from China fanned demand hopes in the
region.
Traders viewed the softening of inflation as a sign that the
Chinese government would be unlikely to tighten its monetary
policy further, thereby lifting some worries over the demand
outlook from the world's most voracious consumer of raw
materials.
"While the Chinese authorities have made it clear that
inflation remains the focal point of central bank policy, the
prevailing pressures (slowing growth, euro zone debt) suggest
the time is drawing near for policy easing either in the form of
a reduction in reserve requirement ratios or cuts in interest
rates or both," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin
Dolphin.
Miners and integrated oil stocks
rose sharply along with base metals and crude oil CLc1.
Xstrata was the top performer among miners, rising
3.5 percent.
One of its major shareholders, Glencore International
, lost l 4. percent to become the top FTSE 100
faller, with traders citing talk that Goldman Sachs was
undertaking a secondary placing of a $175 million convertible
bond for the commodities trader.
Banks rose, but their gains were
overshadowed by those of the mining sector, after several
factors combined to take some of the wind out of their sails.
Fitch downgraded Swiss bank UBS and threatened to
cut seven other European and U.S. banks, while Standard and
Poor's cut Spain by one notch to AA-minus, although that only
brought its rating into line with rival agency
Fitch. .
The euro zone debt crisis will dominate a summit of G20
finance chiefs and central bank heads in Paris, with a downgrade
of Spain's credit rating highlighting the risk of a much larger
economy than Greece coming under threat.
French and German officials are trying to put flesh on the
bones of a crisis resolution plan in time for an EU summit on
Oct. 23.
"If investors are expecting a 'bazooka'-style resolution to
the crisis they will be in for a disappointment, and are likely
to react strongly if they don't get one," said Lothar Mentel,
chief investment officer at Octopus Investments, which manages
$3.9 billion.
Britain's benchmark index rose 38.92 points, or 0.7
percent to 5,442.30 by 1111 GMT in thin trade, rebounding from a
0.7 percent decline on Thursday.
The FTSE continued to struggle to break and hold above the
5,450 level. The index has sold off sharply from this level over
the past few months.
"In order to tackle the 5,600 level the FTSE will need to
close above 5,445 for at least three days," Sandy Jadeja, chief
technical analyst at City Index, said.
"The flipside is that the resistance level may push the
index lower again as it has done in the past. 5,340 would be the
level to keep an eye on."
Among individual stocks, Severn Trent fell 1.2
percent, underperforming a rising FTSE 100 , weighed by
an HSBC rating downgrade on the water company to "underweight"
from "neutral" on valuation grounds.
On the macro economic front no British data is released on
Friday, so investors' economic focus will be across the
Atlantic.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for
equities on Wall Street on Friday, ahead of the September U.S.
retail sales due at 1230 GMT, with a 0.7 percent monthly rise
forecast after being flat in August. U.S. September import and
export prices were due at the same time.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)