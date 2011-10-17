* FTSE up 0.6 percent
* Financial rise with Aviva up as Europe debt concerns ease
* Commods gain, BP settles with Anadarko
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 17 Riskier financial and commodity
stocks led Britain's top share index higher by midday on Monday,
extending recent gains as a solution to Europe's debt crisis
appeared imminent, while technicals signalled the rally could
have further to go.
In unusually direct language, finance ministers and central
bankers of the Group of 20 major economies said they expected an
Oct. 23 European Union summit to "decisively address the current
challenges through a comprehensive plan".
In response London's blue chip index was up 33.39
points, or 0.6 percent at 5,499.75 by 1050 GMT, having closed
above the psychologically important 5.450 barrier for the first
time in 10 weeks on Friday.
While the index has gained near 12 percent in the last 10
trading days, suggesting investors were beginning to believe
that a solution to the euro zone's debt problems might soon be
found, the FTSE's relative strength index (RSI) showed stocks
might still have further to travel.
The FTSE 14-day RSI showed a reading of around 60 percent,
where 70 percent and above would signal overbought territory.
Traders said index volumes -- the FTSE has traded just 26
percent of its average 90-day volume -- however, suggested the
market was yet to be convinced that the summit on Oct. 23 will
be the ultimate solution to global growth woes.
"Weak volumes continue to exacerbate moves in either
direction and that suggests fund managers are still unwilling to
commit their money," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC
Markets, said.
"On the positive side, if the market continues to rise and
good news comes out of the EU summit, we could see a fresh bout
of cash flooding this market as investors chase the market
higher."
Bashed down financial assets, whose balance sheets are
heavily exposed to the fortunes of the euro zone, were among the
top performers.
Insurer Aviva gained more than 3 percent as UBS
raised its rating on the firm to "buy" from "neutral" on easing
worries over its exposure to Europe's debt crisis.
"If, as seems increasingly likely, policymakers take steps in
Q4 to restore order, then Aviva's underperformance should
reverse," UBS said in a note.
Banks in turn enjoyed a strong start to the week with RBS
up near 3 percent to 25 pence, as Oriel repeated its
"buy" rating and said it valued RBS at 50 pence per share based
on the return to profitability of the core businesses alone.
GAINS EYED
The positive start to the session looked set to continue
into the afternoon with Wall Street futures set to open higher
ahead of third-quarter earnings from Citigroup and IBM
among other companies.
And following decent U.S. retail sales figures on Friday,
investors will watch out for the October Empire State index, at
1230 GMT, and U.S. September industrial output figures, at 1315
GMT to see if any semblance of extended growth can be maintained
in the world's biggest economy.
With more bullish talk out of the EU and better sentiment
surrounding economic data out of the United States, investors
tucked into the energy and mining sector, as shafts of light
pierced the otherwise gloomy economic outlook.
BP gained 5.5 percent in robust volume after the oil
group and Anadarko , its partner in the well that caused
the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, agreed a settlement on cleanup
costs.
"It goes a long way to drawing the line under the issues
that BP have had over the last almost year and a half now, and
it bolsters their cash position," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at
ETX Capital, said.
Rio Tinto added 2.3 percent after the global miner
signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business, putting
an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for
sale.
Oriel Securities said the assets could be worth around 250
pence a share versus 774 pence for its combined valuation of the
aluminium division.
"If this value is unlocked then we see clear upside value to
the group," the broker said.
Elsehwere, WPP rose 1.9 percent as RBS upgrades its
recommendation on the world's largest advertising group to "buy"
from "hold" on valuation grounds, while maintaining its 800
pence target price.
On the downside, G4S fell 19.5 percent after
agreeing to buy Danish outsourcing service provider ISS
in a deal worth 5.2 billion pounds ($8.2 billion)
including debt, creating the world's biggest security and
facilities services group.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Mike Nesbit)