By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 17 Riskier financial and commodity stocks led Britain's top share index higher by midday on Monday, extending recent gains as a solution to Europe's debt crisis appeared imminent, while technicals signalled the rally could have further to go.

In unusually direct language, finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies said they expected an Oct. 23 European Union summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan".

In response London's blue chip index was up 33.39 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,499.75 by 1050 GMT, having closed above the psychologically important 5.450 barrier for the first time in 10 weeks on Friday.

While the index has gained near 12 percent in the last 10 trading days, suggesting investors were beginning to believe that a solution to the euro zone's debt problems might soon be found, the FTSE's relative strength index (RSI) showed stocks might still have further to travel.

The FTSE 14-day RSI showed a reading of around 60 percent, where 70 percent and above would signal overbought territory.

Traders said index volumes -- the FTSE has traded just 26 percent of its average 90-day volume -- however, suggested the market was yet to be convinced that the summit on Oct. 23 will be the ultimate solution to global growth woes.

"Weak volumes continue to exacerbate moves in either direction and that suggests fund managers are still unwilling to commit their money," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.

"On the positive side, if the market continues to rise and good news comes out of the EU summit, we could see a fresh bout of cash flooding this market as investors chase the market higher."

Bashed down financial assets, whose balance sheets are heavily exposed to the fortunes of the euro zone, were among the top performers.

Insurer Aviva gained more than 3 percent as UBS raised its rating on the firm to "buy" from "neutral" on easing worries over its exposure to Europe's debt crisis.

"If, as seems increasingly likely, policymakers take steps in Q4 to restore order, then Aviva's underperformance should reverse," UBS said in a note.

Banks in turn enjoyed a strong start to the week with RBS up near 3 percent to 25 pence, as Oriel repeated its "buy" rating and said it valued RBS at 50 pence per share based on the return to profitability of the core businesses alone.

GAINS EYED

The positive start to the session looked set to continue into the afternoon with Wall Street futures set to open higher ahead of third-quarter earnings from Citigroup and IBM among other companies.

And following decent U.S. retail sales figures on Friday, investors will watch out for the October Empire State index, at 1230 GMT, and U.S. September industrial output figures, at 1315 GMT to see if any semblance of extended growth can be maintained in the world's biggest economy.

With more bullish talk out of the EU and better sentiment surrounding economic data out of the United States, investors tucked into the energy and mining sector, as shafts of light pierced the otherwise gloomy economic outlook.

BP gained 5.5 percent in robust volume after the oil group and Anadarko , its partner in the well that caused the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, agreed a settlement on cleanup costs.

"It goes a long way to drawing the line under the issues that BP have had over the last almost year and a half now, and it bolsters their cash position," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital, said.

Rio Tinto added 2.3 percent after the global miner signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business, putting an estimated $8 billion worth of assets up for sale.

Oriel Securities said the assets could be worth around 250 pence a share versus 774 pence for its combined valuation of the aluminium division.

"If this value is unlocked then we see clear upside value to the group," the broker said.

Elsehwere, WPP rose 1.9 percent as RBS upgrades its recommendation on the world's largest advertising group to "buy" from "hold" on valuation grounds, while maintaining its 800 pence target price.

On the downside, G4S fell 19.5 percent after agreeing to buy Danish outsourcing service provider ISS in a deal worth 5.2 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) including debt, creating the world's biggest security and facilities services group.

