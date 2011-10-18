* FTSE 100 down 1 pct

* Miners hit by demand concerns after China GDP

* Banks drop on Moody's France warning

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 18 Britain's top shares fell on Tuesday, pressured by miners after Chinese data raised fears about demand for the world's top metals consumer, while revived concerns over the euro zone debt crisis unleashed further volatility.

Miners bore the brunt of the sell-off, tracking metals prices lower, after China's growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since early 2009.

Xstrata was among the worst off, down 4.8 percent, after the global miner issued a third-quarter production report showing copper output down 4 percent on the same period a year ago, while in line with the second quarter.

"The market is suddenly very nervous again," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets. "The iron spot price is the big worry right now, which is indicating a hard landing in China, something that could unravel the whole global economy."

Wolfgang Schaeuble, Germany's finance minister, helped spur a turnaround in market sentiment when he played down heightened expectations that European governments will resolve the region's sovereign debt crisis at an EU summit on Oct. 23.

Banks , particularly sensitive to the vagaries of the euro zone debt story, fell sharply, also knocked after Moody's late on Monday warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's AAA credit rating in the next three months.

Standard Chartered led the sector lower, down 4.2 percent, with traders citing the impact of Temasek Financial launching a S$650 million ($512 million) bond exchangeable into shares of the London-listed bank.

The FTSE 100 was down 54.61 points or 1 percent at 5,382.09 by 0818 GMT, with Monday's 0.5 percent dip putting it back below the technically important levels around 5,450 which it breached for the first time in 10 weeks on Friday.

"I think (market volatility) is here with us to stay at the moment until we've got some clear and ... concrete proof that there is a method of resolving the European crisis," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, noted an increase in "put" protection -- options to hedge against downside risk -- looking to take advantage of a FTSE 100 fall down to around 5,000-5,100.

Whitbread managed to outperform the weaker market, off only 0.4 percent, as Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator reported a higher-than-expected first-half pretax profit and hiked its dividend by over 50 percent. (Editing by David Holmes)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................