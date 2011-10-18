(Adds byline, dateline)
* FTSE 100 down 1.3 pct
* Miners hit by demand concerns after China GDP
* Banks drop on Moody's France warning
* Whitbread climbs on H1 profit beat
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 18 Britain's top share index fell on
Tuesday, with banks and miners leading a broad-based sell-off,
as revived concern over the euro zone debt crisis was compounded
by Chinese data which raised fears about demand from the world's
top metals consumer.
Miners bore the brunt of the sell-off, tracking
metals prices lower after China's growth slowed in the third
quarter to its weakest pace since early 2009.
Xstrata was among the worst off, down 3.1 percent,
after the global miner issued a third-quarter production report
showing copper output down 4 percent on the same period a year
ago.
Wolfgang Schaeuble, Germany's finance minister, helped spur
a reversal in market sentiment when he played down heightened
expectations that European governments will resolve the region's
sovereign debt crisis at an EU summit on Oct. 23.
Banks , particularly sensitive to the vagaries
of the euro zone debt story, fell sharply, also knocked after
Moody's late on Monday warned it may slap a negative outlook on
France's AAA credit rating in the next three months.
Standard Chartered led the sector lower, down 4.5
percent, with traders citing the impact of Temasek Financial
launching a S$650 million ($512 million) bond exchangeable into
shares of the London-listed bank.
"Ordinarily it should have no impact for Standard Chartered,
but if a bear was looking for an excuse to take any profits then
it could have an impact," one London-based analyst, who declined
to be named, said.
"But there is all the usual stuff out there to knock the
bank and the sector too -- China growth worries, euro zone debt
uncertainties -- so it's no real surprise it's down."
The FTSE 100 was down 72.07 points, or 1.3 percent,
at 5,364.63 by 1124 GMT, with Monday's 0.5 percent dip putting
it back below technically important levels around 5,450 which it
breached for the first time in 10 weeks on Friday.
DOWNSIDE RISK
Further souring the mood, inflation in Britain hit a
three-year high in September, driven by soaring gas and
electricity bills, adding to a severe squeeze on Britons' living
standards as wages fail to keep up with rising prices.
Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers, noted an increase in "put" protection -- options
to hedge against downside risk -- looking to take advantage of a
FTSE 100 fall down to around 5,000-5,100.
Andrew Bell at money manager Witan said despite German
comments which had dampened euro zone deal hopes, "it looks
likelier than a month ago Europe is addressing the right
questions, and with more vigour, while economic news suggests
anaemic growth not rigor mortis.
"The case for buying the dips rather than running for cover
has improved -- though timing is always uncertain and selecting
quality more important than ever," Bell, chief executive of the
1.1 billion pound Witan Investment Trust, said.
Morgan Stanley published a note in which it attempted to
pick out companies with long-term sustainable competitive
advantages -- a list which included UK-listed Experian ,
InterContinental Hotels , Imperial Tobacco , Rio
Tinto and Rolls-Royce .
Elsewhere Whitbread managed a 1.2 percent gain as
Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator reported a
higher-than-expected first-half pretax profit and hiked its
dividend by over 50 percent.
U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 pointed to a
mixed opening on Wall Street, as investors digested earnings
from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs . Other
leading companies due to report included Apple .
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by David Holmes)
