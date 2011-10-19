* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct

* Banks recover after rescue fund report

* BSkyB buoyed by first-quarter results

* Home Retail drops as H1 profits slump

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 19 A rebound in banks helped fuel an advance on Britain's top share index on Wednesday after a media report that said France and Germany had struck a deal to boost the euro zone's financial rescue fund spurred sharp gains on Wall Street.

However, a senior euro zone source poured cold water on the report by Britain's Guardian newspaper that suggested Germany and France had agreed to leverage the fund to over 2 trillion euros.

Sentiment is also likely to remain fragile after Moody's cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to funding stresses.

The focus was firmly on Europe ahead of a weekend summit of EU leaders, with analysts anticipating a good deal of market volatility ahead of the event, originally hailed as capable of producing a comprehensive fix for the euro zone debt crisis.

"There's a lot of expectation being built up around a decisive solution, but all we've seen so far from politicians is over-promising and under-delivering, so the fear is that we could do that this time around," Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

"If they do fail to deliver this time round, then potentially, at least in the short term, the consequences could be significant in terms of the effect on sentiment and on momentum on markets."

UK banks staged a rally, with Lloyds Banking Group , Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays firming 2.7-3.3 percent.

Silverwind Securities highlighted that Barclays on Tuesday closed above the 50-day exponential moving average line of 173.42 pence, and looks for a move higher to echo its last strong break above the 50-day EMA line a week ago.

The FTSE 100 was up 21.20 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,431.55 by 0814 GMT, below the technically important levels around 5,450 it has managed to close above just once since early August.

"Current conditions are likely to be more attractive to swing traders who prefer rangebound conditions rather than trend traders who favor high momentum breakouts," James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.

Among individual movers, BSkyB grabbed the top spot on the blue-chip leader board, up 3.2 percent, after the British satellite broadcaster posted strong growth in first-quarter profits, prompting Peel Hunt to repeat its "buy" rating.

Home Retail was a significant mover on the second line, off 14.1 percent to top the FTSE 250 fallers' list, as Britain's No. 1 household goods retailer posted a 70 percent slump in first-half profit, with profitability at its Argos business collapsing.

Panmure Gordon, in response, chopped its current year estimates for Home Retail.

Investors will keep an eye out for minutes from the October Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting, due at 0830 GMT, to find out more about the central bank's decision to increase its quantitative easing policy by 75 billion pounds.

