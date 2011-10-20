* FTSE down 1.3 percent

* Sarkozy flies to Frankfurt for talks on euro zone plan

* Banks, commodities down as investors exit riskier assets

* Debenhams gains after results beat forecasts

By David Brett

LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday morning after French President Nicolas Sarkozy said plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis had stalled, ahead of this weekend's European leaders' summit.

Sarkozy went to Frankfurt for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the two countries at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Garthwaite said: "A releveraged European Financial Stability Facility of 1.5-2.0 trillion euros is required and that would be enough if growth returns and fiscal commitments are maintained".

Garthwaite said European politicians appeared to realise the gravity of the situation and the Allianz plan of turning the EFSF into a sovereign bond insurer looked promising.

London's benchmark stock index was down 69.25 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,381.24 by 0802 GMT, erasing the previous session's gains and continuing to struggle to hold above a key technical level 5,450.

Volumes were low as fund managers sat on the sidelines, unwilling to get stung in uncertain markets.

The market tracked losses on Wall Street overnight, as nervous investors, unsure over how the situation in Europe will be resolved, responded to the negative comments and cut positions in riskier commodity and banking stocks.

Miner Anglo American shed 2.8 percent after posting a 9 percent drop in copper output in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, set-top box maker Pace fell 14 percent after warning on full-year profit.

Other asset classes responded to signs of a delay to euro zone deal, with the dollar and Bunds rising.

Deutsche Bank was more upbeat over the situation, saying the European crisis was approaching an end.

"While the focus is on estimating the costs, the market believes that a European recession and dilution to banks' shareholders is a small price to pay compared to the alternative, continued spreading of the crisis."

Deutsche Bank said this could lead to a further reduction in the global cost of capital, eventually pushing the market up around 10 percent.

Chipmaker ARM was the top riser on the FTSE 100, bouncing back after its shares were hit on Wednesday following poor results from Apple .

ARM unveiled a chip design that offers the same computing power as the silicon in today's high-end smartphones, but uses a fifth of the energy, and which it says will enable sub-$100 devices to be on the market by 2013.

Investors cheered Debenhams , Britain's No. 2 department store group, up 1.8 percent after reporting a forecast beating 10 percent rise in full-year profit and winning market share.

The results came as a lift after sentiment surrounding the sector was hit on Wednesday when Home Retail reported a slump in first-half profits.

Investors will look at September retail sales, scheduled for release at 0830 GMT. (Additional reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Dan Lalor)

