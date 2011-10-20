* FTSE 100 ends down 1.2 pct; volatility surges

* Debt crisis summit disagreement over bailout fund

* Banks, miners lead fallers; G4S up in strong volume

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's leading share index was pulled lower by financials on Thursday as political discord again hampered efforts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, leaving it on course to snap a three-week winning streak.

News of stalled talks between France and Germany to forge a "comprehensive" plan to end the crisis ahead of a meeting of regional leaders on Sunday weighed on sentiment.

An impasse over how to boost the firepower of the region's rescue fund, the EFSF, could seriously weaken any deal, in spite of agreement that 100 billion euros is needed to recapitalise the banking system.

The need to expand the bailout fund, to put a debt-market firewall around embattled Greece and prevent further contagion to bigger economies such as Italy, was highlighted on Thursday as Italian 10-year bond yields passed 6 percent.

Lloyds Banking Group led sectoral fallers, down 4.5 percent, while Barclays fell 4.2 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index ended down 4 percent.

Trevor Coote, head of equity sales at Alexander David Securities, said fresh disagreement between France and Germany had disappointed some investors and more could be on the way.

"I think you'll see the market drift and unless there's some good news over the weekend, it'll go lower on Monday. I'd expect a 10 percent fall. It won't go in a straight line. You've got good support at 5,000 and again at 4,800," he said.

"Everyone knows that they've got to do a deal, everyone's expecting a deal, the market's already rallied on the potential for a deal, they'll be a sell-off on the fact," he said, adding he had taken some money out of the market after the rally.

By the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 1.2 percent, or 65.81 points, at 5,384.68, more than reversing the previous session's 0.7 percent gain and leaving it down 1.5 percent this week, on course to snap a three-week rally.

The index did prove a relative outperformer against euro zone indexes such as Germany's DAX , down 2.5 percent, although FTSE volume was just two thirds of its 90-day daily average.

Volatility as measured by the FTSE 100 Volatility index had risen sharply by the close, up 13.7 percent to 34.5.

MINERS, G4S

Euro zone debt concerns also contributed to a strengthening dollar and heavy falls for a range of base metals -- with copper , nickel and zinc all down between 4 percent and 6 percent and weighing on mining stocks.

Kazakhmys , Vedanta and Anglo American fell more than 3.5 percent, while the latter was also hit by a weak third-quarter copper output report, mirroring recent updates from peers such as Rio Tinto .

Growth concerns also continued to add to the general metals sector weakness, after a recent weakening in Chinese growth data, while U.S. data was once again mixed.

The patchy data theme continued across the Atlantic as UK September retail sales grew faster than expected, although the outlook remained grim. Bumper results for Debenhams , up 7.7 percent, also helped the sector including bigger peers such as Next , up 2.9 percent.

A leading blue-chip gainers in heavy volume, however, was security firm G4S , which rose strongly after a leading shareholder said it would vote against the firm's $8 billion bid for facilities management company ISS.

The much-maligned bid prompted a 22 percent pullback in the firm's shares since when it was announced, so any prospect the deal falls through or needs to be renegotiated was enough to prompt a partial recovery, a London-based sales trader said.

"They agreed to pay a ridiculously high price and the share issue is highly dilutive, now the name of the game is will it go through or not... people who sold short in the first place are now covering some shorts."

The stock ended the day up 3.2 percent in volume four and a half times its 90-day average.

