By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 21 Britain's top shares were higher at midday on Friday ahead of a summit of European Union leaders this weekend, with technical pointers indicating a rally could pick up further momentum.

The FTSE 100 was up 71.41 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,456.09 by 1128 GMT, recovering all of Thursday's 1.2 percent drop, albeit in extremely light volume, at around 30 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Miners and banks , among the most sensitive to the twists and turns of the euro zone debt story, added the most points to the index.

Mining stocks, which fell sharply on Thursday, recovered in tandem with three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange which in the previous session saw its largest one-day collapse in four weeks.

Xstrata , up 1.8 percent, was among the best off, helped by an HSBC upgrade to "overweight" as part of a broadly bullish note on the sector, while BHP Billiton underperformed, up 0.6 percent, as the same broker cut its rating to "neutral".

Anglo American was another laggard, 0.6 percent ahead, with the miner facing a tax bill of almost $1 billion if Chile's state-owned mining company goes ahead with a plan to buy a stake in Anglo's assets in the country, the Financial Times reported.

Hopes have run high of late that euro zone policy makers will come up with concrete plans to tackle the region's debt problems, with global stock markets having enjoyed a rally in recent weeks, although there is a good deal of scepticism.

Of vital importance is an agreement over how to strengthen a euro zone rescue fund -- but leaders are still divided.

France and Germany have said a comprehensive solution to the crisis will be discussed on Sunday, but no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday.

"(It is) interesting... that the market is holding quite resolutely around the 5,400 level, when arguably there could have been a strong case for simply pulling money off the table given the uncertainty that seems to lie ahead," said Yusuf Heusen, sales trader at IG Index.

Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, was relatively upbeat on the FTSE 100 over the next few weeks, saying the index was finding support on the tops of the highs in the range of August to September.

"It is resting on those tops, and that suggests that near-term there is still probably a bit more upside. I think getting above 5,484 (the Oct. 19 high) would start looking quite interesting. Then we could maybe push back above 5,600 -- possibly higher still."

U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 pointed to a stronger open on Wall Street on Friday, as results from General Electric did little to undermine hopes for a robust earnings season.

Among individual movers, InterContinental Hotels jumped 4.6 percent to top the blue-chip leader board, with traders citing its inclusion in Morgan Stanley's list of 11 stocks for which its analysts have high conviction going into the earnings season.

Bullish broker sentiment also gave Weir a lift, up 4.4 percent, with BofA Merrill Lynch repeating its "buy" rating on the engineer.

Aggreko , meanwhile, fell 0.2 percent, as investors weighed up the temporary power firm's raised full-year outlook against its high valuation.

On the second line, Thomas Cook leapt 16 percent higher in robust volume after the holiday company said it had struck a deal with its banks as it seeks to recover from a string of profit warnings.

Even if some kind of answer is found with regards to the European situation, investors will still be faced with headwinds, not least concerns over China, with latest figures showing its economic growth at its slowest in two years.

"People seem to be covering shorts ahead of the weekend but the underlying tone very much remains one of worry about the future," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets. "Not just about Europe but very much about China as well now." (Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins and David Brett; Editing by Dan Lalor)

