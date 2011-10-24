* FTSE up 0.4 percent
* Miners rally as China's manufacturing sector expands
* European debt plans progress, investors wary
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 24 Commodity stocks helped Britain's
FTSE 100 rise early on Monday as manufacturing data from
China boosted demand hopes and as some progress was seen in
talks to solve Europe's debt crisis.
Antofagasta and Kazahkmys were among the
top performers in early trade, each up 3.9 percent, along with
base metal prices, after data from the world's fastest growing
economy showed it's vast manufacturing sector expanded
moderately in October to snap three months of contraction.
The miners contributed nearly 17 points to the
FTSE 100 , which gained 23.28 points, or 0.4 percent to
5,511.93 by 0750 GMT, extending the previous week's 0.4 percent
rise.
Riskier assets continued to help the UK's benchmark index
plough higher as investors awaited action from European
ministers on how they plan to deal with the region's debt
crisis.
At Sunday's summit, European Union leaders neared agreement
on bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage their rescue
fund to try to stop bond market contagion.
However, sharp differences remained over the size of losses
private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
Final decisions were deferred until a second summit on
Wednesday.
"We've seen equities open higher and bonds falling in early
trade, although with the lack of volume suggests a lack of
conviction, as investors hedge their bets that a resolution can
be found to Europe's debt crisis on Wednesday," Jimmy Yates,
head of equities at CMC Markets, said.
"I'd be surprised if we do get that 'final solution' and
there will be a temptation for some profit taking around these
levels."
JP Morgan said: "The European Union headlines will continue
to set the market tone but we note that investors appear to be
paying up for 'safety' already."
JP Morgan, however, said it continues to see value in
financials (especially insurance) and cyclicals (autos,
software, semiconductors, mining).
Banks climbed higher with Lloyds Banking Group up
3.5 percent to 33.9 pence as the part-nationalised British bank
said on Sunday that a flotation of some 630 bank branches, which
it has been ordered to dispose of by regulators, remained an
option, along with a sale of the branches.
Oriel Securities said the shares are undervalued and have
been weak relative to the sector and yet Lloyds has no euro
sovereign debt exposure.
"We value the core banking and insurance business of Lloyds
at 54 pence including the net benefit of cost synergies and
simplifications identified in the strategic review."
Elsewhere, Essar Energy , the India-focused
integrated energy company, added 2.2 percent as it completed the
35-day shutdown of the Vadinar Refinery on schedule, and said it
was well underway with an additional optimisation project at the
refinery that will see the capacity of the refinery further
enhanced.
On the downside, temporary power provider Aggreko
fell 0.9 percent following its weak trading update on Friday.
