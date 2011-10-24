* FTSE 100 rises 1.1 pct to a 2-1/2-month closing high
* Miners top risers after data from top metal consumer China
By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Oct 24 Britain's top share index hit a
2-1/2-month closing high on Monday, as strong manufacturing data
in China lifted miners and on hopes that plans to end the euro
zone debt crisis will be announced at a summit this week.
Miners rose 5.6 percent, contributing 34 points
to the UK benchmark, as China's manufacturing sector showed
expansion for the first time in three months, easing worries of
an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and top
metal consumer.
Miners Kazakhmys , Lonmin , Antofagasta
and Rio Tinto were the top four gainers, up
between 7.1 and 8 percent.
Expectations that euro zone leaders will announce a
comprehensive plan to tackle the two-year-old debt crisis at
Wednesday's summit also boosted the index.
However, some traders said the market was running ahead of
the news and that any disappointment would lead to a sharp
sell-off.
"The market is no more than going to a casino," Securequity
trader Jawaid Afsar said, adding that he was keeping a "neutral"
position.
The FTSE 100 ended up 59.41 points, or 1.1 percent,
at 5,548.06 in relatively light volume after rising 1.9 percent
in the previous session.
Despite the rally on Monday, UK miners are still down 26.5
percent in the year to date, hurt by the weakening global growth
outlook.
Michael O'Sullivan, director of global asset allocation at
Credit Suisse Private Banking, said miners were cheap and that
his bank was "overweight" on the sector, which would be
benefited by more merger and acquisition activity.
"Supply is constrained, so to be able to buy supply is
important. Lots of the big mining companies have a lot of cash
to undertake acquisitions," O'Sullivan said.
But he said the sector's performance would also depend on
the situation in Europe and China's financial sector, which
investors are concerned is saddled with problem loans after
Beijing's stimulus drive after the collapse of Lehman Brothers
in 2008.
Of the FTSE 100 stocks, Vedanta Resources carry the
cheapest valuation relative to earnings, with a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings multiple of 3.4, followed by Kazakhmy's 4.4
and Rio Tinto's 5.3, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.
RELATIVELY DEFENSIVE
UK banks advanced 2.5 percent on Monday,
outpacing a 1.3 percent rise in euro zone banks , as
policymakers in the currency bloc worked on a wider solution to
the debt crisis ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Evolution Securities analyst Ian Gordon said investors
should recognise that UK banks substantially share Nordic banks'
defensive qualities against a European sector that is preparing
to drown in new equity issuance.
Lloyds Banking Group climbed 5.3 percent. The
part-nationalised bank said on Sunday that a flotation of 630
branches, which it has been ordered to dispose by regulators,
remained an option, along with a sale of the branches.
The FTSE 100 has so far fared better than peers in
continental Europe this year, down 6 percent, as British
companies are seen to be less affected by the two-year-old
sovereign debt crisis. Germany's DAX has shed 12.4 percent.
"We have been more bullish on the UK slightly, relative to
Europe. That has worked. But we are obviously aware that if you
do get a positive surprise from the politicians, that will start
to unwind," said Nick Nelson, European equity strategist at UBS.
FTSE 100 companies are expected to post average year-on-year
earnings growth of 16.2 percent for 2011 and 10.8 percent for
2012, against a decline of 1.5 percent for DAX firms this year
and a 9.4 percent increase next year, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data showed.
