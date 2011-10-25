* FTSE up 0.3 percent
* BP, BG lead oils higher after updates
* Weir rises as Panmure upgrades in bullish sector note
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 25 Integrated oils pushed Britain's
top share index into positive territory around midday on
Tuesday, as investors cheered results from BP and BG Group,
while remaining broadly neutral given recent gains ahead of
Europe's debt crisis summit.
BP gained 4.2 percent as the oil major said it had
turned the corner in its recovery from the Gulf of Mexico oil
spill and its output fall had bottomed out.
"BP still trades well below peers and is likely to continue
to do so until management are able to confirm a clear strategy
moving forward following the failed venture with Rosneft earlier
this year," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at
Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
Concerns of future litigation continued to linger over BP as
sources said the management board of Anglo-Russian oil firm
TNK-BP Ltd had asked its board of directors to sue shareholder
BP BP.L for billions of dollars in damages over BP's failed
alliance with Rosneft.
BG Group was the top performer, up 5.2 percent, as it
beat third-quarter expectations boosted by a strong performance
in its LNG business.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was flat ahead of results on
Thursday.
The integrated oil sector was the main reason
the FTSE 100 traded in positive territory, contributing
more than 19 points to the index, which was up 16.23 points or
0.3 percent at 5,564.29 by 1040 GMT, having closed at a 2-1/2
month closing high on Monday.
Gains were muted as European politicians and financial
institutions have yet to agree on how much more losses banks
would have to take on their Greek debt holdings than previously
agreed and whether just shuffling debt would solve the crisis
"Sarkozy and Merkel must produce 'the big bazooka,' or
perish. If the politicians offer more waffle, markets will dive
and the dreaded plague of financial contagion will spread," said
Clem Chambers, chief executive of ADVFN.com.
A London-based trader said that, should an agreement be
reached, the market could rally up to 300 points, with most
gains already built in to the market. If it fell short of
expectations the market could retreat 10 percent, the trader
added.
EARNINGS OUTLOOK
Weir added 2.3 percent, among the top risers on the
FTSE 100 , as Panmure Gordon raised its recommendation on
the engineer to "buy" from "hold" in a bullish sector note.
"The toast looks set to land buttered side up and
accordingly we raise the sector stance to positive from neutral
with an implied total return of 27 percent over 12 months,"
Panmure Gordon said in a note.
In choppy trade, ARM climbed 0.7 percent, turning
around earlier losses, after it beat third-quarter expectations.
On 43.54 times 12-month forward earnings, Espirito Santo
questioned ARM's ability to meet future earnings expectations,
as the outlook statement indicated weakness in royalty revenues
amid deteriorating outlook for the semiconductor industry.
Elsewhere, Blue chip interdealer broker (IDB) ICAP
and its mid cap peer Tullet Prebon fell 2.4 and 4
percent respectively, after UBS cut their respective ratings to
"sell" and reduced its earnings forecasts on the firms.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)