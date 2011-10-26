(Repeats to add dateline)
* FTSE up 0.3 percent
* Investors wary of disappointment out of EU summit
* Defensives gain; British American Tobacco up after update
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 26 Gains in defensive stocks helped
Britain's FTSE 100 higher on Wednesday, with markets set to
remain reactive to snippets leaking out of a European summit
where investors hope the continent's leaders will agree a plan
to tackle the debt crisis.
London's blue-chip index rose 18.52 points, or 0.3
percent to 5,544.06 by 0805 GMT, albeit in choppy trade, having
fallen 0.4 percent the previous session on concerns any
agreement out of the summit may undershoot expectations.
Prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone
debt crisis at Wednesday's summit looked dim, with deep division
on critical aspects remaining, including how to give the
region's bailout fund greater firepower.
"Expectations have been toned down and there's some
nervousness that Europe will fall short of expectations," David
Morrison, market strategist at GFT Global, said.
Morrison said there is a feeling Europe will again make
broad sweeping statements that the situation will be fixed, but
will pass the buck over to the G20 economies and look for
further help from the International Monetary Fund.
Analysts at Nomura said they expect markets to remain
reactive to EU headlines on bank recapitalisation, the EFSF
bailout fund and Greek private sector involvement.
"The recapitalisation of European banks and a 50 percent
haircut on Greek debt seems to be on the cards, and could be
just enough to ease investor concerns," a London-based trader
said.
"But the market will also look for measures to ringfence
Italy and Spain from any contagion effect. If deemed inadequate,
we could see a return to the volatility of three months ago."
Traders said a sell-off is a concern, which is capping
gains. The FTSE has rallied as much as 12 percent over the last
two weeks, albeit mainly on short-covering.
Highlighting investor caution, defensively perceived stocks
were the main thrust on the upside as fund managers continued to
sit on the sidelines awaiting news out of Europe.
British American Tobacco , the world's
second-biggest cigarette maker, rose 0.9 percent after
increasing sales by 7 percent in the first nine months of the
year, following its price rises to offset an overall demand
decline.
Peer Imperial Tobacco was up 1 percent.
Drugmaker Shire rose 0.9 percent as Societe Generale
upgraded it to "buy" from "hold" on the basis of "upcoming
launches and our conviction that high-quality, defensive stocks
offering strong growth will become increasingly valuable."
Peer GlaxoSmithKline added 0.5 percent ahead of
results due out around 1100 GMT. AstraZeneca reports on
Thursday and Shire's results are expected on Friday.
Precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold
rose as much as 2.6 percent.
Investors bought the equities as a proxy for gold ,
which has gained over the last four trading days as demand for
assets offering protection against disappointment out of Europe
has risen.
Miners gained slightly, with traders putting
this down to bargain hunting on the previous session's losses.
ANALYST IMPACT
Broker recommendations had a significant impact on stock
moves as investors sought legitimate reasons to trade ahead of
any announcement out of Europe.
Next slipped 2.1 percent as Deutsche Bank downgraded
the retailer to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds, while
retaining its 2,780 pence target.
Marks and Spencer fell 1.1 percent as Nomura cut
earnings forecasts, saying "a disappointing first half is
principally a function of a greater-than-expected squeeze on
consumer spending power and near-term operational
inflexibility".
British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser shed
2.2 percent as ING cut it to "hold" from "buy" after warning of
slower growth on Tuesday.
Smiths Group and Whitbread were among the
heaviest fallers after losing their dividend attractions,
combining to take 0.5 points off the index.
On the domestic macroeconomic front, October's CBI
industrial trends survey will be released at 1000 GMT, with an
unchanged reading of -9 forecast.
(Editing by David Hulmes)
