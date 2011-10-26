* Investors eye EU debt summit, full agreement seen unlikely
* Defensives rise, gold higher on investor caution
* Retailers fall on downgrades
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 26 Britain's top share index was
steady on Wednesday, with investors keeping largely to the
sidelines as the prospects for a comprehensive deal to tackle
the euro zone debt crisis at a summit looked slim.
An announcement is expected after the European Union summit,
although deep disagreements remain on critical aspects of the
potential plan.
"Impasse is my expectation. I just can't see how European
leaders can agree on a plan this quickly, with so many big
issues and personalities involved even if we do get some
announcement," said a London-based trader.
The UK's benchmark index edged up 1.74 points to
5,527.28 by 1107 GMT, with the FTSE 100 trading just 20 percent
of its average 90-day volume.
"No-one's wanting to do anything, volumes are dire," said
another trader, as fund managers kept their powder dry ahead of
any announcement out of Europe, with possible press conferences
due from around 2000 GMT.
Investors sought shelter in defensive stocks and safe-haven
assets such as gold , in case an agreement in Europe could
not be reached, and with the FTSE 100 having gained 12 percent
in the last two weeks.
British American Tobacco rose 1.1 percent as the
world's second-biggest cigarette maker reported sales increased
by 7 percent in the first nine months of the year, and investors
sought its defensive qualities.
"BAT's Q3 update reads as reassuring to us and testifies to
the company's continued resilience and status as a defensive
port in a storm," Investec said in a note.
Peer Imperial Tobacco IMT.L gained too, up 1.8 percent.
Drugmaker Shire added 1.8 percent as Societe
Generale upgraded it to "buy" from "hold" on the basis of
upcoming launches and its defensive growth qualities.
Peer GlaxoSmithKline was flat as it reported
marginally lower-than-expected earnings but raised its interim
dividend and said it was increasing buyback expectations.
AstraZeneca reports on Thursday and Shire's results
are expected on Friday.
Mid-cap Hikma climbed 6.3 percent with traders
citing an upgrade by Morgan Stanley to "overweight" from
"equalweight" helping the shares higher.
Fresnillo and Randgold rose as much as 2.6
percent as investors bought the equities as a proxy for gold,
which has gained over the last four trading days as demand for
assets offering protection against disappointment from Europe
has risen.
MACRO CONCERNS
While most investors concentrated on the euro zone, data
showed Britain was continuing to struggle its way out of
recession, hurt by the debt crisis.
British factory orders fell at their fastest pace in a year
in October and firms expected to cut output as worries about the
crisis weighed on sentiment.
Broker recommendations had a significant impact on stock
moves as investors sought legitimate reasons to trade ahead of
any announcement from Europe.
Next slipped 2.1 percent as Deutsche Bank downgraded
the retailer to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds, while
retaining its 2,780 pence target.
Marks and Spencer fell 1.1 percent as Nomura cut
earnings forecasts, saying "a disappointing first half is
principally a function of a greater-than-expected squeeze on
consumer spending power and near-term operational
inflexibility".
British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser shed
2.2 percent as ING cut it to "hold" from "buy" after warning of
slower growth on Tuesday.
Smiths Group and Whitbread were among the
heaviest fallers after losing their dividend attractions,
combining to take 0.5 point off the index
The FTSE gained some support as Wall Street futures pointed
to a firmer open ahead of September U.S. durable goods orders
due at 1230 GMT, and September new home sales due at 1400 GMT.
