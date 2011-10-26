* FTSE 100 rises 0.5 pct
* Investor wary of the EU debt-crisis summit outcome
* Company earnings outlook worsens
By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Oct 26 Britain's leading share index hit
a 2-1/2-month closing high on Wednesday, with defensive stocks
doing well as investors awaited the outcome of a European Union
summit to resolve the two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.
Investors also rewarded companies reporting strong figures
in a patchy quarterly results season, with BG Group up
1.2 percent, extending its 3.8 percent rise in the previous
session, and BP up 0.8 percent.
The FTSE 100 closed up 27.70 points, or
0.5 percent, at 5,553.24 in a volatile session, swinging from a
low of 5,498.51 to a high of 5,576.63.
Volumes were thin, at just 75 percent of the average over
the last 90 days, indicating investors' caution ahead of the
summit starting at 1730 GMT.
The financial markets have been buoyed by a pledge from
French and German leaders earlier this month that a decisive
plan, including a programme to recapitalise euro-zone banks,
would be unveiled after the summit, with the UK index gaining
about 12 percent in the last two weeks.
However, the region's policymakers have not yet agreed on
the scale of Greek debt writedowns and how much the rescue fund
needs to be leveraged to prevent other highly indebted
countries, such as Italy and Spain, from being sucked into the
crisis.
"We are struggling even to get to what percent of haircut we
are going to see in Greece. The (rescue fund) has hardly been
boosted. Bank recapitalisation is implausibly a small amount,"
said Philip Lawlor, strategist at investment management company
Smith & Williamson.
"This is just over-promising and under-delivering, left,
right and centre."
Banks , which have been hurt by the ongoing
euro-zone debt crisis, slipped 0.3 percent, though defensive
stocks were in demand.
Among them was British American Tobacco , which
gained 1.5 percent after the world's second-largest cigarette
maker reported sales up 7 percent in the first nine months of
the year.
Peer Imperial Tobacco , which will report its
earnings next Tuesday, rose 3.2 percent.
Lawlor suggested investors stick with high-quality, cashflow
generating stocks.
Among FTSE 100 companies, Man Group offers the
highest dividend yield at 8.8 percent, followed by RSA Insurance
at 8.1 percent and Aviva at 7.6 percent, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
However, companies that offer the highest 12-month forward
dividend cover -- a measure of their ability to pay its expected
dividend out of estimated earnings and cash flow -- were Vedanta
Resources , Tullow Oil and Barclays ,
according to StarMine data.
STAYING DEFENSIVE
Other defensive stocks to gain on Wednesday were drugmakers
and mobile phone operator Vodafone , which put on 1.5
percent.
Drugmaker Shire advanced 2.7 percent, as Societe
Generale upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold" on the basis of
upcoming product launches and its defensive growth abilities.
Rival GlaxoSmithKline put on 0.8 percent as it
raised its interim dividend and said it was increasing its plans
for share buybacks.
The pace of deterioration in FTSE 100 companies' earnings
momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage
of total estimates -- fell to -10.8 percent from -8 percent the
previous month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We are now five months into the earnings downgrade cycle.
We suspect earnings still have further to fall, and believe 2012
(consensus) earnings are now most at risk," UBS strategists said
in a note, adding that they expected UK company earnings to grow
by an average of 3 percent next year, well below the consensus.
FTSE 100 companies are expected to post average year-on-year
earnings growth of 15.9 percent this year and 10.7 percent for
2012. At the start of the year, analysts were expecting average
earnings growth of 20.2 percent for 2011 and 11.4 percent next
year.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Will Waterman)