* FTSE down 0.2 percent
* Banks, miners fall after Thruday's debt deal surge
* IAG dips as UBS cuts target price, earnings ahead of
results
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's FTSE 100 fell by midday
on Friday, as investors consolidated gains after a near 3
percent rise in the previous session on relief after Europe
agreed a plan to deal with its debt crisis.
"Investors locking in their profits early is a positive sign
and what we now need to see is investors using these gains as a
platform to encourage more share demand and push prices higher,"
Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index, said.
With the FTSE up more than 19 percent since its year low on
August 9, and nearing break-even for 2011, Raymond said profit
taking could not be ignored, although there may be an element of
investors not wanting to miss out on any more price surges,
pushing the market on.
The UK's benchmark index fell 13.47 points or 0.2
percent to 5,700.35 by 1043 GMT, albeit in choppy trade, having
closed at a near three-month high on Thursday after European
leaders agreed a three-point plan in attempt to prevent debt
contagion in the euro zone.
Previously beaten down banks and miners
, which rose 7.9 and 7.5 percent, respectively, in
the previous session swung to losses as investors banked
profits. The sectors remain down more than 18 percent in 2011.
Energy stocks were the main drag on the blue
chips, retreating after Thursday's surge as crude oil CLc1
slipped around 1 percent.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shed 2.5 percent, having posted
strong gains following above-forecast third-quarter results on
Thursday.
Elsewhere, International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)
dipped 2.6 percent as UBS reduced its target price for
the network carrier to 240 pence from 260 pence after cutting
its EPS forecasts in a preview of third-quarter results due on
November 4.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca was also a blue chip casualty,
down 0.5 percent, having posted mixed Q3 numbers on Thursday.
Pharma peer Shire swung lower, down 0.4 percent
ahead of its Q3 results, due later in the session.
ARM Holdings was in demand, ahead 0.5 percent after
the British chip designer on Thursday unveiled details of its
first 64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach
into enterprise applications such as servers currently dominated
by Intel INTC.O.
And WPP , the world's largest advertising company
added 0.7 percent after it cut its full-year outlook due to
slowing growth in the U.S. and concerns in the euro zone, but
reassured the market with signs of improving margins.
Wall Street futures pointed to a weaker start for U.S.
equities ahead of macro economic data releases including
September personal income and consumption numbers, due at 1230
GMT, and the final reading for the Reuters/University of
Michigan consumer sentiment index, scheduled for 1355 GMT.
Investors will be looking for further bullish signs of
growth in the World's biggest economy after figures released on
Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a
year in the third quarter.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)