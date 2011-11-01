* FTSE 100 index falls 2.3 percent on Greece, data
* Miners among top decliners, sector index down 3.4 pct
* G4S jumps 2.9 percent after ISS deal scrapped
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 1 Britain's top share index fell
sharply on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou
stunned markets by calling a referendum on a second bailout
deal, raising the prospect that the Greeks, angry at harsh
austerity measures, may reject it.
Figures showing big manufacturers in China, the world's
second-largest economy and the top metals consumer, ran at their
slowest pace in October since early 2009 increased investors
unease, prompting them to sell mining shares heavily.
Analysts said that a negative vote on the 130-billion-euro
bailout plan, struck last week by the euro zone leaders, might
further deepen the two-year old debt crisis and result in a
default by Greece, which in turn might affect the euro and
threaten a fragile economic recovery.
"Considering how persistently Greece and Germany have pushed
for this long awaited deal, it seems quite unnecessary to risk
undoing all the progress to date just to gain extra Greek
votes," said Jordan Lambert, a trader at Spreadex.
"This uncertainty is likely to create turbulent times in the
weeks ahead as it will take some time for Papandreou to organise
the referendum."
British shares hit their highest in nearly three months late
in October on hopes that the euro zone deal would help resolve
the crisis that has threatened economic growth, created a
political turmoil and raised unemployment and debt levels. A
Greek referendum might jeopardise those plans and push the
market further down, analysts said.
Miners , down 3.4 percent, featured among the
top decliners, putting pressure on the FTSE 100 index
that was down 127.27 points, or 2.3 percent at 5,425.23 by 0859
GMT. The index, which fell 2.8 percent in the previous session,
is down 8 percent so far this year.
Citigroup said mining companies were facing a perfect storm
with falling commodity prices hitting revenue streams and costs
rising based on resilient exchange rates and higher inflation.
"Under current economic conditions, the mining sector is
looking more fully valued," Citigroup said. "We would recommend
being more cautious on the sector on a 3-6 month view."
Technical analysts said that the sell-off in the past days
strongly suggested that traders were jumping ship at the first
sign of a reversal.
"That's hardly bull market behaviour. In terms of support,
the key level has got to be the top end of the range that the
index breached when it rallied through 5,449," said Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
"A close below that level would suggest that the run up to
5,713 was an aberration and that the trading range was back
again. The next area of possible support is at around 5,310."
Investors awaited macroeconomic data that is likely to show
that Britain's economy probably picked up over the summer,
though any third quarter growth will not change a picture of an
economy teetering on the brink of recession as crucial growth
drivers such as manufacturing are stalling.
Among individual movers, G4S jumped 2.9 percent in
strong volumes, the sole gainer on the FTSE 100 index, after the
British security firm pulled the plug on its planned 5.2 billion
pounds acquisition of Denmark's ISS after failing to secure
shareholder support.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)
