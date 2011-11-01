* FTSE 100 index falls 2.9 percent on Greece, data
* Miners among top decliners, sector index down 4 pct
* Charts signal more losses, support seen at 5,310
* G4S shares gain after ISS deal scrapped
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 1 A sharp sell-off in mining and
banking stocks dragged Britain's top shares further down from
recent highs on Tuesday on worries that Greece's shock move to
hold a referendum on a rescue deal may be rejected by the
Greeks, who are angry at harsh cuts.
Figures showing big manufacturers in China, the world's
second-largest economy and the top metals consumer, ran at their
slowest pace in October since early 2009 added to investors'
unease and hurt mining shares.
Analysts said a negative vote on the 130 billion euro ($181
billion) bailout plan, struck last week by the euro zone
leaders, might further deepen the two-year old debt crisis and
result in a default by Greece, which in turn would affect the
euro and threaten a fragile economic recovery.
"The situation in Europe remains extremely fluid, with news
of a potential Greek referendum now injecting huge uncertainty.
Furthermore, events on the continent continue to overshadow the
banking sector, whilst data from China is again weighing on the
miners," said Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"In all, prospects for the global economy continue to hang
in the balance. Hopes that the BRIC nations may eventually ride
to the rescue persist, although for now, volatility continues to
be the order of the day," he said, referring to Brazil,
Russia, India and China.
British shares hit their highest in nearly three months late
in October on hopes the euro zone deal would help resolve the
crisis that has threatened economic growth, created political
turmoil and raised unemployment and debt levels. A Greek
referendum might jeopardise those plans and push the market
further down, analysts said.
"Whilst the referendum is certainly incredibly democratic,
the sceptics amongst us will read into it as the Greek prime
minister trying to backtrack on his original agreements and this
could bring Greece closer to an eventual default," said Joshua
Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index.
Miners , down 4 percent, featured among the top
decliners, putting pressure on the FTSE 100 index that
was down 158.63 points, or 2.9 percent, at 5,385.70 by 1140 GMT.
The index, which fell to its lowest since Oct. 20 earlier in the
session, has fallen nearly 9 percent so far this year.
Citigroup said mining companies were facing a perfect storm
with falling commodity prices hitting revenue streams and costs
rising based on resilient exchange rates and higher inflation.
"Under current economic conditions, the mining sector is
looking more fully valued," Citigroup said. "We would recommend
being more cautious on the sector on a three to six month view."
Banks, which generally suffer in a difficult economic
environment, were the worst hit, with Britain's banking index
slipping 4.2 percent. Royal Bank of Scotland
dropped 5.4 percent, while Barclays was down
8.6 percent, also pressured by a rating cut by UBS.
TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said
that the sell-off strongly suggested that traders were jumping
ship at the first sign of a reversal.
"That's hardly bull market behaviour," he said, adding the
index might fall to a low of 5,310 -- a 50-percent retracement
of the rally that began after the lows on Oct. 4 and where its
50-day moving average now stands -- before finding some support.
Macroeconomic numbers came in mixed, providing little
direction to jittery investors. A survey showed Britain's
manufacturing sector shrank at the sharpest rate in over two
years in October. However, the economy grew by 0.5 percent in
the third quarter, driven by the strongest growth in business
services and finance in four years.
"Looking ahead, this could be the strongest GDP number we
see for a few quarters as leading indicators are pointing to a
meaningful slowdown. This latest number by no means signals that
recessions fears have abated," Azad Zangana, economist at
Schroders, said.
"Risks are escalating as the European debt crisis appears to
have taken a nasty turn. Greece is expected to vote in January,
with a 'no' vote being linked to a Euro exit."
Among individual movers, G4S gained 1.6 percent in
strong volumes after the British security firm pulled the plug
on its planned 5.2 billion pound acquisition of Denmark's ISS
after failing to secure shareholder support.
Bwin.party Digital Entertainment rose 10 percent
after the online gaming company unveiled plans to partner with
U.S. casino operators MGM Resorts International and Boyd
Gaming subject to the legalisation of internet gambling
in the United States.
($1 = 0.717 Euros)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
