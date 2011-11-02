* FTSE 100 ends up 1.2 pct; volatility down 4 pct
* Miners, oils lead gainers; Randgold, Next earnings help
* U.S. strength helps; eyes on Franco-German-Greek talks
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 2 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday, regaining half the previous day's fall and bucking a
three-day slide, buoyed by earnings news and U.S. data in a
volatile session that was overshadowed by the hazy euro zone
debt-crisis outlook.
Mining and oil firms were among the best performers, helped
by rising crude and metals prices, as well as earnings from the
likes of Randgold Resources , while those from retailer
Next and satellite firm Inmarsat also helped.
The FTSE 100 swung in a 110-point range before
settling up 1.2 percent, or 62.53 points, at 5,484.10. It had
fallen 2.2 percent on Tuesday and 5.2 percent over the course of
the previous three days.
The closing level left the blue-chip index just above the
61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its August selloff,
although some 300 points off the previous week's intraday high.
While buyers had emerged to buy on dips, given the scale of
the recent selloff, the underlying tone was still bearish,
traders said. Bond markets mirrored the sentiment as peripheral
euro zone bond yields continued to remain high.
"Most of the buying we've seen is people topping up on
defensive positions into a little bit of weakness earlier, and
people closing down short positions," Andy Ash, head of sales at
Monument Securities, said.
"Yesterday there were a lot of people who panicked, with
lots of puts bought -- the put-call ratio was as extended as
it's been for a year or so. Then they get up today and think
'why did I panic?', which fuels the rally a little bit."
After falling sharply on Tuesday on Greek plans for a
referendum on its bailout package, German, French and Greek
leaders met for crisis talks in Cannes and the latter was told
it had until mid-December to decide if it wants to stay in the
euro zone.
The meeting comes before a G20 leaders' meet in the same
city on Thursday which will discuss the debt crisis and global
growth outlook, which is showing signs of further dislocation
between Europe and the United States.
U.S. ADP jobs data came in stronger than expected on
Wednesday, helping Wall Street to post further gains and
dragging European bourses higher, in contrast to weakening euro
zone factory data.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, offered a slightly
brighter U.S. economic outlook but again highlighted downside
risks, including Europe's debt crisis, and did not discount
further intervention.
Mike Cuthbert, head of financials at Canaccord Genuity, said
the market was still "very, very twitchy either way... it's very
hard to trade this market at the moment. It swings around on the
moves of the politicians. The normal rules of investment have
often been suspended."
Cuthbert said "looking at the book, we've probably got more
sells on the pad looking for people to take advantage of this
bounce, and overall, I think, it's still pretty bearish."
EARNINGS LARGELY BEAT
Earnings news also provided some support, with Randgold
Resources up more than 7 percent after it posted a strong gain
in third-quarter output and profit, and said it was still
looking at a record fourth quarter.
Among the other gainers, Next ended up 6.5 percent after
online sales helped it to a third-quarter beat, while Inmarsat
ended up nearly 4 percent as it also beat forecasts.
Worst hit throughout most of the session was Lloyds Banking
Group , down 4.4 percent in volume more than three times
its 90-day daily average after its Chief Executive, Antonio
Horta-Osorio, decided to take a surprise temporary break citing
ill health.
The chunky volume, ahead of its trading update on Nov. 8,
helped push volume on the broader index to nearly 150 percent of
its 90-day average, which made it much more active than the
German and French bourses.
Fellow lender Standard Chartered was also among the
fallers after it posted a slowdown in third-quarter income
growth, even though it remains on track for a record year.
While volatility on the FTSE pulled back slightly
over the course of the day, down 4 percent, with some of
Tuesday's sellers buying back in at a profit, Trevor Coote, head
of equity sales at Alexander David Securities, said he remained
bearish over the short term.
Coote said he expected the market to fall to 5,200 points by
the end of the week before extending losses to 4,900, although
he still expected a bounce back to 5,600-5,800 by the year-end
courtesy of a "Christmas rally".
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)
