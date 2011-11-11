* FTSE up 0.8 percent
* Miners, banks rally before Italy votes on austerity
measures
* IAG and Rolls Royce gain on growth expectations
* BG falls on read-across from Galp
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top share index
rose in light early trade on Friday, tracking overnight gains on
Wall Street and in Asia, as the prevailing downbeat sentiment
surrounding the euro zone and concerns of debt contagion kept
investors sidelined.
The FTSE 100 was up 43.95 points, or 0.8 percent, to
5,488.77 by 0856 GMT.
Top gainer on the index was British Airways and Iberia owner
IAG, up 4.5 percent after raising growth and cost
savings targets and saying it expected an operating profit of
around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2015.
On the downside, BG Group fell 1.2 percent with
traders citing a read across from Portuguese oil company Galp
, whose shares slumped after it sold a stake in its
Brazilian unit for $3.5 billion.
London's blue chips remain on course for their second week
of losses, as Europe's debt storm threatens Italy and,
potentially, Spain.
"The market will again be dictated by what comes out of
Europe in the coming hours. Any gains we see will be tentative
at best and at most buying in on the dips," said Jimmy Yates,
head of equities at CMC Markets.
"There is a sense that we have reached a turning point.
Politicians have realised tough decisions need to be made but
whether it will be enough to save Europe remains to be seen."
Investors will be keen on the outcome of Italy's Senate
vote on Friday on austerity measures demanded by the European
Union. That will come hours after U.S. President Barack Obama
ratcheted up pressure for more dramatic action as he spoke with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy.
Investor nerves have been calmed as both Greece and Italy
sought to end political uncertainty in their countries by moving
towards interim leaders.
"Greece has a new 'unity' government. Italy could have one
soon. Spain has elections shortly. Greater clarity and less
uncertainty around the corner," Citigroup analyst Jonathan
Stubbs said.
Investors should stay in "risk management" mode with
equities remaining range-bound and buy into weakness, he said,
highlighting big cheap defensives such as Vodafone and
Unilever.
RISK ON
For the time being, until more updates seep out of Europe,
investors were happy to buy on dips, particularly in equities
that have led the index lower such as miners and banks.
Those two sectors have lost more than a quarter of their
value this year, as worries persist that the euro zone debt
crisis could cripple the fragile banking sector and stunt global
growth.
Part state-owned Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland added 2.5 percent and 2.9 percent,
respectively.
Miner Anglo American extended the previous session's
gains, up 2.1 percent as brokers raised their target prices in
response to its sale of part of its interest in its Chilean
copper asset Anglo American Sur on Thursday.
Rolls-Royce climbed 1.7 percent after the British
enginemaker said it had performed well in the third-quarter and
expects to deliver strong growth in full-year profit, shrugging
off turmoil in financial markets.
On the economic front, British wholesale inflation numbers
for October will be released at 0930 GMT, with PPI input prices
seen down 0.1 percent on the month, and PPI output prices seen
up 0.2 percent.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)
