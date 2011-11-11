* FTSE up 0.5 percent
* Defensives gain, Citigoup and UBS urge equity caution
* Rolls Royce, IAG up after updates
* BG down on Galp Brazil sale read across
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top share index
rose on Friday, as Italy's senate began debating a package of
austerity measures demanded by the European Union to avert a
euro zone meltdown.
In a sign investors remained on edge, defensive stocks
helped the UK's benchmark index remain in positive
territory, up 26.95 points, or 0.5 percent to 5,471.77 by 1132
GMT, although volumes were painfully thin as investors kept to
the sidelines because of the ongoing uncertainty in Europe.
London's blue chips are on course for their second
consecutive weekly loss, weighed by concerns over European debt
contagion and having risen sharply in October.
UBS tactically downgraded global equities to "neutral" from
"overweight", two weeks after it upgraded the asset class from
benchmark in its model portfolio.
"Rising political risk in Europe presents clear downside
risks to global equities in the near term. We believe upside
potential is somewhat limited given strong gains seen in
October," it said.
Citigroup analyst Jonathan Stubbs said investors should stay
in "risk management" mode with equities remaining range-bound
and buy into weakness, he said, highlighting big cheap
defensives such as Vodafone and Unilever.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and British American
Tobacco rose up 0.8 percent.
Top gainer was British Airways and Iberia owner IAG
, up 4.9 percent after raising growth and cost savings
targets and saying it expected an operating profit of around 1.5
billion euros ($2 billion) in 2015, which broker Davy said was a
positive for the company.
British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce added 2 percent
after saying it expects to deliver strong growth in full-year
profit, shrugging off turmoil in financial markets.
Schroders rose 4.5 percent as Deutsche Bank upgraded
the fund management group to "hold" from "sell", saying the
harsher climate is now priced in, and pointing to Thursday's
third-quarter profit beating forecasts.
BG BRAZIL CONCERN
On the downside, the major faller was Brazil-exposed gas
producer BG Group. It fell 1.9 percent with traders
citing a read across frim Portuguese oil firm Galp Energia
.
Galp's shares shed more than 9 percent after the sale of a
stake in its Brazil deep-sea oil business to Chinese state-owned
oil firm Sinopec Group put a weaker-than-expected value on its
assets there.
"The read across for BG Group is negative ... because you've
got to question whether if they wanted to sell those assets then
they're not actually as valuable as we might have been
thinking," Santander analyst Jason Kenney said.
Traders said they were keeping a close eye on Italian bond
yields for signs of stress ahead of the senate's decision on the
austerity package, but having been approved by the upper house
budget committee on Thursday the law is seen being passed
easily.
Investor nerves have been calmed as both Greece and Italy
sought to end political uncertainty in their countries by moving
towards interim leaders.
Italian 10-year bonds cooled to around 6.57 percent, helped
by bond buying by the European Central Bank, having risen to
around 7.5 percent earlier in the week when it looked like
political uncertainty would trigger a bailout request from
Europe's third biggest economy.
Worries persisted over Greece where prime minister designate
Lucas Papademos has 100 days to start fulfilling the terms of a
130 billion euro ($177 billion) bailout plan aimed at keeping
Greece solvent even as economists voice doubts over the euro
zone's future.
Helping the FTSE stay in positive territory, U.S. stock
index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday,
having been boosted by a fall in U.S. claims for unemployment in
the previous session pointing to a slight improvement in the
economy.
Across the Atlantic, November's preliminary
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index will be
released at 1455 GMT, with a reading of 61.5 forecast, up from
60.9 in October.
The U.S. bond market and government offices will be closed
on Friday for Veteran's Day, although the U.S. stock market will
remain open.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
