* FTSE down 1.6 percent
* Europe growth data sparks demand outlook fears
* Burberry, Kingfisher down on growth worries
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 15 Britain's leading shares
fell on Tuesday as a bleak prognosis for economic growth
triggered falls in stocks such as Burberry and
Kingfisher.
London's blue chip index fell 73.58 points, or 1.3
percent to 5,445.46 by 1150 GMT, while traders also fretted over
Italian bond yields, which remained at long-term unsustainable
levels following downbeat economic data from Europe.
The 17-nation euro zone economy grew modestly in the third
quarter from the second, lifted by France and Germany, but
economists said the bloc is almost certainly heading for a
recession.
And German analyst and investor sentiment slumped in
November, the ninth monthly decline in a row, a survey from the
Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank showed on Tuesday.
That helped push 10-year Italian yields above
7 percent for the first time since Friday when expectations for
a new government helped to ease pressure on yields.
Italy must cut its mounting debt pile and boost growth if it
is to avoid bankruptcy, which could spell the end of the euro.
"As soon as Italian 10-year bond yields traded back above
the 7 percent level, we saw a fresh selling wave hit the FTSE
100," Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist, City Index
commented.
"With so much still at stake in the sovereign debt crisis,
which is seemingly at the gates of Madrid now as much as
entrenched inside the walls of Rome, investors are happy to sit
on their cash and what cash that is at play is being invested
into low risk asset classes."
Miners and banks, a gauge of
investor sentiment over the outlook for the global economy,
weakened.
Both sectors have lost more than a quarter of their value in
2011 on concerns the global economy may fall into recession in
part a result of Europe's ongoing debt crisis.
Lonmin fell 2.5 percent as Goldman Sachs cut its
rating to "sell" from "neutral" and lowered its 2012 production
estimates, following the miner's results on Monday.
BURBERRY BLUES
Luxury goods firm Burberry fell 5.4 percent as the
global growth outlook took the shine off its in-line first-half
results.
Seymour Pierce said given the global macro uncertainty
currently, it was maintaining full-year 2012 earnings forecasts.
Kingfisher dipped 2.5 percent as Silverwind
Securities repeated its "sell" rating on Europe's No.1 home
improvements retailer, seeing a break of 250 pence as the
catalyst for a move lower.
"Worsening economic climate in Europe, slowdown in France
and increasing pressure on household disposable incomes are all
negatives for the retail sector," Silverwind Securities said.
On the FTSE 250, troubled telecoms provider Cable &
Wireless Worldwide slipped 13.4 percent after halting
its dividend and announcing writedowns as it named a new chief
executive.
On the upside, artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew
, perennially rumoured to be a bid target, was top among
just five FTSE 100 risers, adding 0.5 percent and extending
Monday's gains after it was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas.
There was slightly more upbeat news on the UK economy, as
Inflation in Britain eased more than forecast to 5 percent in
October.
"The fall in CPI and RPI this month show that this is not a
re-run of the 1970s - Britain is not going back to the days of
endemic high inflation," said David Miller, partner at Cheviot,
which has assets of 3.5 billion pounds.
Wall Street futures pointed to a lower open for equities in
the United States, ahead of data including October producer
prices, the November Empire State index, and October retail
sales, all due at 1330 GMT, and September business inventories
at 1500 GMT,
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index:
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................