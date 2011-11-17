* FTSE down 1.6 percent
* Banks fall as sector shows funding stress, Europe bond
yields up
* Miners fall, BHP Billiton turns cautious on outlook
* Retailers wane after French Connection, Mothercare update
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's top share index
retreated on Thursday, with nervous investors ditching riskier
assets such as banks and retailers, as corporates showed signs
of stress in the face of the intensifying debt contagion in
Europe.
London's blue chip index shed 85.88 points, or 1.6
percent to 5,423.14, with the FTSE volatility index, up
10.2 percent showing investors were more pessimistic about the
economic outlook.
Banks fell 2.3 percent as funding stress grew
in the sector, with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis seeping
deeper into countries such as France and markets looking to the
European Central Bank to take more dramatic action.
Banks were under pressure from the start of the day after
Ratings agency Fitch voiced concern over U.S. banks' European
exposure.
That pressure intensified as Spain's bond yields rose to
unsustainable levels long-term following a bond auction.
French bond yields rose too after its own bond auction,
while Italian yields remained dangerously high on fears Europe's
debt crisis could spell the end of the euro.
"If the gathering collapse in European bond markets is not
arrested, then the economic damage will be greater than equities
are discounting," said Andrew Bell, chief executive of the 1.1
billion pounds Witan Investment Trust.
COMMODITIES WEAK
Miners and integrated oils fell
too, in tandem with weakening commodity prices as the
uncertainty surrounding Europe's debt crisis threatened demand
in the sector.
BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, fell 2.8
percent as it turned more wary on the outlook for commodity
markets in the face of tighter access to credit, but said
conditions are not as bad as during the global financial crisis.
Traders said technical factors pointed to potential further
downside for the UK FTSE 350 Mining sector, with a move back to
the mid-October lows around 18,700 possible, a correction of
some 8 percent from the current levels of 20,360.
Commodities group Glencore, however, bucked the
weak trend, rising 1.9 percent as the firm said third-quarter
activity in its closely watched marketing arm was "solid"
despite slowing global growth.
Fred Moore, manager of the Newton European Higher Income
Fund, said despite the gloomy macro outlook there were still
pockets of value for investors to boost there returns.
"The Euro zone crisis remains unresolved but we maintain
that this creates even more investment opportunities as stocks
were sold indiscriminately over the summer."
He said opportunities existed particularly within the
healthcare and telecoms sectors, but was concerned about the
prospects for certain banks and the utility sector, although he
liked the insurance sector.
RETAIL GLOOM
With debt contagion sweeping through Europe and governments
around the world implementing austerity measures, consumers are
feeling the pinch.
FTSE small cap fashion retailer French Connection,
down 15.5 percent, echoed Wednesday's announcement from video
games retailer Game Group, and issued a profit warning.
Mothercare shed 17.9 percent after the FTSE 250
mother and baby products retailer reported first-half
pretax losses.
Investors, wary that the signs are not promising for
retailers in the build up to the important Christmas trading
period, sold out of positions in blue chip firms such as Marks &
Spencer, Kingfisher and Next, which fell
up to 1.7 percent.
Mixed retail data failed to lift sentiment in the
sector.
The tough economic conditions in Europe saw brewer
SABMiller's earnings fall short of expectations, pulling
its shares down 1.8 percent.
On the macro economic front, there was slightly better news
from the world's biggest economy.
New U.S. claims for jobless benefits hit a seven-month low
last week, while permits for future home construction rebounded
strongly last month, bolstering views the economy was gaining
traction.
On the upside, Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam
rose 2.4 percent following its update, with Oriel
Securities maintaining its "add" rating on valuation grounds.
National Grid, Britain's biggest energy distributor,
added 2.4 percent after reporting a rise in first-half pretax
profit and saying it was on track to deliver strong full-year
results.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Mike
Nesbit)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index:
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................