* FTSE 100 down 0.8 pct
* Banks drop as Spanish, Italian bond yields remain high
* Capita weakens; austerity hits client spend
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's top shares fell
on Friday as investors shunned riskier assets while Europe
struggled to prevent its debt situation from worsening, as
global austerity measures had an impact on corporates.
Capita was the biggest casualty in London as the
outsourcing firm said it was feeling the pinch with clients
curbing their spending in the face of UK austerity measures, as
global governments battle to deal with their debt.
Capita shares sank 4.3 percent after it said it will only
deliver "reasonable" 2011 revenue growth, prompting Oriel
Securities to repeat its "reduce" rating on the stock.
And mid-cap Chemring dropped 14.5 percent to a
one-month low after the military equipment maker said annual
revenues will likely miss its expectations due to order delays
and that 2012 will be tough as uncertainty around global
military spending continues.
Banks fell sharply as Spanish and Italian bond
yields remained at inflated levels. Lloyds Banking Group
shed 3 percent, while Barclays and Royal Bank
of Scotland both fell 2.2 percent.
"I see all the equity traders have suddenly got bond yields
up on their screens which never happened before and now is the
main focus," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
"Until we get some sort of coherent measure to deal with the
euro zone... the market's going to just keeping pushing these
yields higher."
A disappointing sovereign debt auction in Spain on Thursday
served to heighten concerns over the European debt crisis, ahead
of the country's parliamentary election on Sunday.
And while new Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti pledged on
Thursday to take action to tackle the country's debt problems,
investors remained nervous as euro zone governments struggle to
raise funds and banks refrain from lending.
"This continuous trickle of negative news very much seems
like death by a thousand cuts, with no remedy in sight," Zahid
Mahmood, senior dealer at Capital Spreads, said.
He added that there is every chance the market will remain
in negative territory today given there is very little in the
way of key economic news and, under such circumstances, markets
tend to continue along their recently established trends.
There is nothing in the way of major domestic economic data
scheduled for release in the UK on Friday, while U.S. data
includes October lead indicators, due at 1500 GMT.
The UK benchmark was down 43.80 points, or 0.8
percent, at 5,379.34 by 0918 GMT, after posting its fourth
successive day of losses on Thursday, closing down 1.6 percent.
In an indication of investors' attitude towards risk, all of
the four FTSE 100 gainers were defensive.
National Grid, GlaxoSmithKline, Imperial
Tobacco and SSE rose 0.1-0.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index:
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................