* FTSE 100 down 0.8 percent
* Banks hit by ratings cuts
* Miners fall as investors switch to risk off
* Sage gains after full-year results
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 30 Banks led the fall in
Britain's top share index on Wednesday morning after Standard &
Poor's cut its ratings on 15 major lenders.
The cuts, following an overhaul by S&P to improve its
products and repair its reputation, came at a time when the
market for banks' debt is on edge because of the euro zone
crisis.
"(S&P) had flagged such changes were imminent but the scale
of the moves have dampened the mood for now," Jim Reid,
strategist at Deutsche Bank said.
HSBC, Barclays, LLoyds and RBS
fell up to 2 percent.
S&P's cuts came after Moody's ratings agency warned on
Monday it would soon downgrade subordinated debt of 87 banks
across 15 European Union nations on concerns that governments
would be too cash-strapped to bail out holders of the riskier
securities.
Worries over the health of the banking sector,
in particular the strength of their balance sheets given their
exposure to Europe's raging debt crisis, has seen UK-listed
banks fall more than 30 percent in 2011.
UBS, in an outlook for 2012, reiterated its cautious stance
on global banks because of uncertainties over economic growth, a
possible re-escalation in the EU sovereign crisis, concerns over
contagion and regulation and funding and deleveraging risks.
"The eurozone crisis appears to be moving towards full-blown
contagion with stresses now evident across the sovereign bond
market in Europe," the bank said.
The UK's FTSE 100 was down 43.46 points, or 0.8
percent at 5,293.54 by 0847 GMT on the last trading day of the
month. The index is down 4.5 percent so far in November.
Traders said there was the potential for losses to be
reversed as fund managers put a gloss on their portfolios
heading into the month end. But is was hard to find too many
positives given the macro economic backdrop.
SAFETY FIRST
In a flight to safety, investors switched funds out of risky
equities into safer havens such as UK, U.S. and German
government bonds, while bond yields in countries gripped by debt
anxiety - Italy and Spain in particular - remained unsustainably
high.
The threat of contagion forced euro zone ministers to agree
to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund but the detail
fell short of investors' expectations.
As investors went into risk off mode, commodity stocks
echoed banks by weighing heavily on the index.
Oil explorer Cairn Energy fell 5.7 percent as it
said two wells it drilled in Greenland and which it hoped would
open up a new frontier in oil exploration, were being plugged
and abandoned.
British engineer, AMEC, which has customers in the
oil and gas and mining sectors, fell 2.5 percent as HSBC cut it
target price to 1,280 pence from 1,350 pence.
On the upside, Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Shire
each rose 0.9 percent as investors hunted for protection
from the economic storm engulfing the global economy.
British software firm Sage was one of the only
non-defensive stocks on the risers' list, up 1.0 percent as the
firm posted a 8 percent rise in full-year profit.
The was no major domestic macro economic data due out on
Wednesday.
