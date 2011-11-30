* FTSE 100 rises 3.2 percent, biggest gain in nearly 8 weeks
* Miners reverse losses after China move
* Central bank coordinated action boosts stocks
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 30 Britain's top share index
rose by the most in nearly eight weeks on Wednesday after
central banks announced coordinated global action to provide
liquidity to the financial system and China cut its banks'
reserve requirement ratios.
The world's major central banks acted jointly to provide
cheaper dollar liquidity to starved European banks facing a
credit crunch as the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
threatened to bring financial disaster.
"It is a huge shot in the arm for the badly beaten investor
in the midst of a sovereign debt crisis and fears over global
growth," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist, City
Index.
"This sends a clear and sincere message that the major
central banks of the developed world have a strong determination
to bring financial markets back from the brink and increase
liquidity in the financial system. At a time when European
leaders are failing to act, central banks are stepping up to the
plate ... giving investors a much needed confidence boost."
Stocks rose across the board, with miners the standout
gainers. The central banks' action added to upbeat sentiment,
with markets already having reversed earlier losses after the
surprise move by China.
China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for
its commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in nearly
three years to ease credit strains and shore up an economy
running at its weakest pace since 2009.
China is the world's top metals user and the cut is likely
to boost demand. Antofagasta and Kazakhmys rose
9.2 and 6.5 percent respectively. The FTSE mining sector
rose 5.8 percent, recovering from an earlier fall,
as copper prices surged.
"It is really significant as China is looked to for economic
leadership," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin
Dolphin.
The UK's FTSE 100 rose 168.42 points, or 3.2 percent
to 5,505.42, the highest close in two weeks, having been as low
as 5,274.95. The extension of a rally to four sessions, during
which the benchmark rose 7.4 percent, saw the losses for
November cut to just 0.7 percent.
BANKS, OILS GAIN
The heavyweight banking sector was another to gain,
reversing losses from earlier in the session. Lloyds
and RBS rose 7.1 and 7.5 percent respectively. Standard
& Poor's downgrade of 15 big banks had sparked worries about
higher funding costs.
The energy sector was also higher, with BP up 5
percent.
Not all strategists were totally positive on the central
banks' action. Some warned that the prospects for company
earnings were still weak, and that investors had reasons to be
cautious on the equities, given the weak economic backdrop.
"It's a general push to try to steady markets, both bond
markets and equity markets, and calm down some of the more
frenetic trading we've seen," said Julian Chillingworth, fund
manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has 15.2 billion pounds
($23.9 billion) under management.
"But I'm very dubious about such moves because often they
turn out to be very short-term."
He said he was forecasting companies' earnings in 2012 would
be flat, and although stocks were cheap, there was still
"nervousness about the next year and whether the economy would
be sluggish".
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)
