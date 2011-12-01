* FTSE up 0.1 percent
* Banks higher after central banks liquidity push
* Miners fall after China data
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 1 Britain's top share index
rose slightly higher on Thursday, in choppy trade, as banks
continued to feast on the liquidity served up by a host of
central banks, while miners were under pressure after poor data
from China.
The FTSE 100 rose 7.25 points or 0.1 percent at
5,512.67 by 0858 GMT, having added a meteoric 3.2 percent in the
previous session, after central banks on Wednesday announced
coordinated global action to provide liquidity to the financial
system.
Gains on Wednesday all but wiped out November's losses, as
the coordinated steps by central banks provided a short-term fix
to the credit squeeze threatening the economic recovery brought
on by global debt problems.
Previously beaten down banks were higher as
short-term sentiment surrounding the sector remained upbeat
following Wednesday's co-ordinated actions by the central banks.
"Banks clearly face an extended period of poor fundamentals,
including sub-trend profitability and deleveraging, which is
negative for earnings and book value. However, valuations are
historically very low," Nomura said in a note.
Nomura said it views Barclays as relatively
investable among the domestic banks, despite the challenges
BarCap faces, but Lloyds and RBS are more
uncertain.
Elsewhere on the upside, Kingfisher topped Britain's
FTSE 100 .leader board, up 3.9 percent, after the home
improvements retailer beat third-quarter earnings forecasts in
spite of a tough economic backdrop.
Worries over the broader economy remained, with some
analysts seeing the move on Wednesday by the central banks as
just a short-term fix to longer, deeper lying issues.
"The latest response is clearly a positive for sentiment and
it might encourage thoughts that central banks will eventually
do whatever it takes to avert the worst case scenarios further
down the road," Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank Said.
"It doesn't, however, change the poor fundamentals for
Sovereigns and banks, it just releases some short-term
pressure."
Investors will watch later this morning to see how the
latest French and Spanish bond auctions are received in light of
the positive wave of the last 24 hours.
Spain's borrowing costs are likely to leap to 14-year highs
on Thursday, as the euro zone enters a critical phase in its
two-year debt crisis and investors ponder how long it will take
before rising yields scare buyers away.
Warnings surrounding the broader economy remain after EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the
European Parliament, European leaders had 10 days to save the
euro.
With concerns over Europe's debt stifling growth Goldman
Sachs said in the near term the market has further to fall as
recession is further priced in and earnings downgrades
accelerate, although its economic forecasts assume some
resolution to the Eurozone debt crisis at some point in the next
few months.
The bank said it has moved more defensive in its sector
portfolio, upgrading healthcare to "overweight" and downgrading
Banks to "underweight".
Riskier miners weighed on the FTSE 100 after
poor Chinese manufacturing data heaped demand concerns on the
sector.
China, which cut its banks' reserve requirement to shore up
the economy on Wednesday, said its factory sector shrank in
November for the first time in nearly three years, a sign the
debt crises in Europe and the U.S. were having an effect on the
world's fastest growing economy.
Vedanta fell 2.1 percent as Credit Suisse cut its
rating to "neutral" from "outperform" as it sees lower global
growth squeezing the miner's margins.
In terms of domestic economic data, investors will look at
UK November Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI, scheduled for release
at 0928 GMT.
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index:
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................