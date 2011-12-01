* FTSE up 0.4 percent
* Banks extend rally as liquidity boost eases credit woes
* Miners underpressure on woeful global manufacturing PMIs
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 1 (Retuers) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose by
midday on Thursday, spurred by the injection of liquidity from
central banks designed to grease the engine of the global
financial system by easing banks' funding constraints.
Proof the liquidity boost was doing its job in the
short-term came as the latest debt sale by distressed euro zone
country Spain reached its maximum target and at prices below
yields around 7 percent widely held as unaffordable over the
long term.
Banks were higher as the stimulus loosened the
lending conditions that had threatened to stall credit markets
in a repeat of the 2008 crisis, which saw the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
Nomura said it viewed Barclays as relatively
investable among the domestic banks, despite the challenges
BarCap faces, but Lloyds and RBS were more
uncertain due to worries over the fundamentals of the sector
despite cheap valuations.
Lloyds and RBS fell as much as 3 percent.
Investors cheered Kingfisher, up 3.4 percent, after
the home improvements retailer beat third-quarter earnings
forecasts in spite of a tough economic backdrop.
London's blue chip index rose 24.30 points or 0.4
percent at 5,529.72 by 1204 GMT, adding to the previous
session's 3.2 percent rise.
Analysts said the present rally could reflect investor
concerns not to be caught short on the upside, rather than the
prospect of brighter economic outlook.
"I think the stock market has got it wrong with this rally.
The reason why shares have shot up is that equity fund managers
are terrified of missing a December rally," Louise Cooper,
markets analyst at BGC Partners
Cooper argued that although the central bank action
represented an important psychological step, it will only ease
credit problems in one part of the market at best and is also an
acknowledgement that a previous attempt to provide "unlimited
dollar liquidity" to European lenders failed.
Defensive stocks were among the top performers with British
American Tobacco, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and
telecoms firm Vodafone all gaining, proof investors
remained sceptical of the long-term benefits of the central
banks actions.
Goldman Sachs said it has become more defensive in its
sector portfolio, upgrading healthcare to "overweight" and
downgrading banks to "underweight".
MACRO WEAKNESS
For the liquidity boost to work over the longer-term,
economies need to see the credit fed through to businesses to
fuel the growth, which will in turn help governments pay down
the debt that is currently stifling global growth.
At the moment growth is anaemic at best and the debt crisis
is impacting growth in countries previously thought to be
relatively immune to the problems in Europe and the United
States.
Miners were mixed as investors weighed up their
cheap valuations against the broader macro economic outlook,
while commodity prices fell after poor Chinese manufacturing
data heaped demand concerns on the sector.
China, which cut its banks' reserve requirement to shore up
the economy on Wednesday, said its factory sector shrank in
November for the first time in nearly three years.
Vedanta Resources shed 0.1 percent, pressured by a
Credit Suisse recommendation downgrade to "neutral" from
"outperform" as it sees lower global growth squeezing the
miner's margins.
RBC Capital Markets said to take into account slower
forecast growth, it has lowered most of its 2012 forecasts for
commodity prices, with the exception of aluminium and uranium,
which are unchanged.
The Euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at its
fastest pace in two years last month, as the downturn in the
periphery took hold in the core.
Britain's manufacturing sector shrank for a second
successive month in November and at its fastest pace since June
2009.
With contagion from the debt crisis spreading through
Europe, politicians have again been trying to reassure markets.
Head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, signalled
it was ready to take stronger action to fight Europe's debt
crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter
budget controls.
"The actions from the central banks, while good for
sentiment, show how desperate the situation has become. The
question is, is it too little too late?," Jimmy Yates, head of
equities at CMC Markets, said.
FTSE 100 gains could be tempered with Wall Street signalling
a lower open following the previous session's surge, and ahead
of November ISM manufacturing data, due at 1500 GMT.
