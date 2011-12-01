* FTSE 100 index closes down 0.3 percent after late reversal
* Commodity issues weak with lower metal, oil prices
* Kingfisher boosted by trading update
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's leading share
index closed lower on Thursday, led by weaker commodity issues
as earlier gains were reversed in tandem with a weaker showing
on Wall Street as Wednesday's boost from central bank
intervention moves proved short-lived.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 16.08
points or 0.3 percent at 5,489.34, just off the day's low of
5,486.87, having reversed from a session peak of 5,553.89 in
choppy trade following a 3.2 percent leap on Wednesday.
U.S. blue chips were down 0.3 percent by London's
close, also having posted strong gains on Wednesday, after the
latest weekly U.S. jobless claims rose by more than expected,
creating some concerns ahead of Friday's November jobs report
"Now that yesterday's central bank adrenaline shot has worn
off, we have been digesting the fact that maintaining liquidity
to prevent insolvent banks disappearing into the abyss does not
fundamentally improve the bigger picture," said Will Hedden,
Sales Trader at IG Markets.
Integrated oils were the biggest drag on the
blue-chip index, led by BP, down 1.4 percent, as the
crude price dropped over 1 percent.
Miners fell back as copper prices lost
ground after disappointing data from the U.S., China, Britain,
and the eurozone heaped demand concerns on the sector.
China, which cut its banks' reserve requirement to shore up
the economy on Wednesday, said its factory sector shrank in
November for the first time in nearly three years.
Britain's manufacturing sector shrank for a second
successive month in November and at its fastest pace since June
2009.
And the Euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at its
fastest pace in two years last month, as the downturn in the
periphery took hold in the core.
LOWER FORECASTS
Among miners, Vedanta Resources shed 0.8 percent,
hit by a Credit Suisse downgrade to "neutral" from "outperform".
RBC Capital Markets, meanwhile, lowered most of its 2012
forecasts for commodity prices, with the exception of aluminium
and uranium, which it left unchanged, and cut target prices in
the sector to take into account slower forecast growth.
Banks saw initial gains reversed, with the
sector having leapt on Wednesday after the move by central banks
to inject liquidity into the global financial system designed to
easing the sector's funding constraints.
Lloyds Banking Group,, Royal Bank of Scotland
and Barclays shed 3.3 percent, 2.1 percent, and
1.7 percent respectively.
Nomura said it viewed Barclays as relatively investable
among the domestic banks, despite the challenges BarCap faces,
but Lloyds and RBS were more uncertain due to worries over the
fundamentals of the sector despite cheap valuations.
Among blue chip gainers, Kingfisher added 2.2
percent after the home improvements retailer beat third-quarter
earnings forecasts in spite of a tough economic backdrop.
Defensive stocks were also in demand, with Imperial Tobacco
and telecoms firm Vodafone both up 1.0 percent.
Mario Draghi, head of the European Central Bank, signalled
the ECB was ready to take stronger action to fight Europe's debt
crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter
budget controls.
"Politicians seem to be finally getting their act together
and making some decisive decisions. We can only hope this trend
continues as the global economy is shaky to say the least," said
Simon Furlong, a trader at Spreadex.
(Editing by David Holmes)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index:
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................