* Banks unsettled by S&P euro zone credit watch move
* Retailers hit by grim November BRC survey
* Defensives provide support as risk appetite wanes
* Wolseley boosted by solid trading update
LONDON, Dec 6 Britain's top share index ended
flat on Tuesday with banks and retailers falling and sentiment
hurt by credit agency Standard & Poors which warned of a
possible downgrade to most euro zone countries.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index index was up 0.76
points or 0.01 percent at 5,568.72 following a see-saw session,
having closed at a five-week high on Monday.
Banks were the main drag on the blue chips, led by global
lender HSBC down 1.9 percent, as worries over the euro
zone debt crisis were exacerbated by S&P's warning that it may
downgrade 15 out of 17 euro zone countries, including top-rated
Germany and France, if EU leaders fail to agree on a plan to
solve the debt crisis at a summit on Friday.
"Markets remain quiet and range bound as investors wait to
see whether the summit in Europe can lead to a successful
outcome for the single currency. Whilst the spectre of
downgrades remain, the European bourses are finding it hard to
reach positive territory," said Mic Mills, head of electronic
trading at ETX Capital.
The EU said the euro zone's economy barely grew in the third
quarter, with collapsing business confidence and slowing
industry pointing to a recession and likely giving the European
Central Bank grounds for an interest rate cut this week.
Retailers suffered after a British Retail consortium survey
said the sector saw its biggest annual fall in underlying sales
since May last month after widespread discounts failed to lure
pre-Christmas shoppers.
Marks & Spencer, Next, and mid cap Home
Retail shed 4.3 percent, 3.2 percent, and 8.6 percent
respectively.
Analysts at Singer Capital Markets cut their clothing sector
profit forecasts, taking them 5 percent below consensus on
average to reflect how difficult October and November have been,
and how margins will probably come under intense pressure in
December.
MEGGITT MAULED
Engineer Meggitt was the top FTSE 100 faller, down
4.5 percent, after Credit Suisse downgraded its rating to
"underperform" from "outperform".
Wolseley was the biggest blue chip faller, down 3.6
percent, as the world's biggest building supplies company posted
a 16 percent increase in first-quarter trading profit.
Seymour Pierce said the results were ahead of its
expectations and upgraded Wolseley's rating to "hold" from
"sell".
Otherwise defensively-oriented stocks dominated the blue
chip leader board with drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and
Shire up 2.0 and 1.9 percent respectively, while
Imperial Tobacco <IMT.L. added 1.3 percent, and Vodafone
firmed 0.8 percent.
Technical analysis of the FTSE 100 index was cautious.
"Currently the indices appear to have reached an indecision
level with reversal patterns providing an early indication that
a pullback could be in the making," said Sandy Jadeja, Chief
Technical Analyst, at City Index.
"If we do see a correction then it is probably going to be
short term followed by a further move higher. The short term
trend has turned bullish given last week's price action. As long
as momentum remains bullish then December could end on a
positive note but remain cautionary leading into January 2012."
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
