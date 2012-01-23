* FTSE up 0.7 percent
* Integrated oils lead as ING starts Royal Dutch as "buy"
* Financials gains as Greece debt talks progress
* Weir, IMI fall on respective downgrades
By David Brett
LONDON, Jan 23 Britain's top share index
hit fresh intraday highs on Monday, with financial and commodity
stocks gaining as Greece edged towards a deal to avoid a chaotic
default and cyclicals remained in demand on hopes a global
financial crisis could be averted.
London's blue chip index rose 38.85 points, or 0.7
percent to 5,767.40 by 1212 GMT, while U.S. index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street later on Monday.
The FTSE 100 has risen 2.8 percent in the year to date,
driven by cyclicals, which have been in demand as governments
and central banks have sought to boost liquidity in the
financial system in an effort to avoid an economic meltdown.
Gains this year have left the FTSE 100 looking close to
overbought levels, at 66 percent on the relative strength index,
where 70 percent indicates overbought territory.
But traders said while this may prompt some consolidation on
the index, it was unlikely to disrupt the underlying positive
momentum.
As the macro outlook has improved, helped by better than
expected data in the United States and continuing growth in
China, sentiment towards beaten down sectors such as banks
and miners has also lifted.
"We believe the rotation out of defensives and quality into
beta and value will continue as long as global activity remains
on an uptrend," said Mislav Matejka, an analyst at JPMorgan.
Demand was seen in integrated oils, a sector
which has been a favourite among investors due to its growth
profile and reliable dividends.
Royal Dutch Shell rose 1.2 percent as ING started
its coverage on the oil major with a "buy" rating, on valuation
grounds, and said its safe yield of 4.7 percent should support
the shares.
Oil majors such as BP, up 2.4 percent, were also
pushed higher as the oil price rallied on concerns over
Iranian oil embargoes.
GREECE
Financials such as banks and insurers
were higher as worries over the potential for a
chaotic Greek default eased.
EU leaders met in Brussels with French finance minister
Francois Baroin saying talks with Greece's private creditors
were taking shape.
Traders said the CDS market is suggesting that a voluntary
deal will be done, no credit event will occur and CDS insurance
will not be triggered.
The cost of insuring Greek government debt went from just
over 7000 basis points to just below 6000 basis points last
week.
Traders also cited newspaper reports that France and Germany
will call for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to
prevent lending to the real economy being choked off, as
boosting the sectors.
But Michel Barnier, European Commissioner in charge of
financial regulation, said on Monday that he would stick
strictly to the implementation of Basel III.
The FTSE volatility index -- a gauge of investors'
fear -- has fallen around 16 percent in 2012 as fears of a
global financial meltdown have eased.
Budgets remain under the threat as governments and
corporates look to make inroads into bulging debt piles.
Defence contractor BAE Systems, however, rose 2.4
percent, as BarCap upgraded the firm to "overweight" from
"neutral", saying its large international sales exposure,
balance sheet room and the high dividend yield make it a safer
play in this environment of budgetary uncertainty.
As the FTSE 100 has rallied over the past week, some of last
year's winners have suffered.
Industrial engineers have shed 1 percent over
the past five trading days, as fund managers and investors
switched out of safer equities into stocks that look cheaper on
valuation grounds.
Weir shed 2.6 percent as JPMorgan downgraded its
recommendation on the pumps and valves maker to "neutral" from
"overweight".
British engineer IMI fell 2.7 percent as UBS cut its
rating to "neutral" from "buy", while Credit Suisse said
valuation for the company was stretched.
Elsewhere on the downside, perceived defensive stocks such
as utility National Grid and household goods firm Reckitt
Benckiser, down 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent, fell as
investor risk appetite showed no sign of abating.
No major economic data was scheduled in the United States on
Monday.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by David Cowell)