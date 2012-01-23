* FTSE 100 climbs 0.9 percent
* Cyclical banks, commodities firm on Greece debt deal hopes
* Essar Energy recovers, lifts Raniganj resources estimate
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 23 Britain's top share index
hit a six-month closing high on Monday, fuelled by banks and
commodity stocks, as fears receded over the potential for a
messy Greek default in Europe's debt crisis.
The UK benchmark index ended up 54.01 points, or 0.9
percent, at 5,782.56, its highest close since July 29.
Banks rose, with investors cautiously
optimistic about the outcome of a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers in Brussels to discuss Greek debt restructuring.
The mood brightened when French Finance Minister Francois
Baroin said to journalists in Paris that a deal with private
sector investors about resolving Greece's debt crisis was taking
shape.
"It's a reminder that, actually, the European sovereign debt
crisis isn't insurmountable," Henk Potts, market strategist at
Barclays Wealth, said.
"If European politicians were able to solve Greece then that
would be a significant step in the right direction. It wouldn't
be the total solution but at least it would show that they were
travelling on the right road."
Also aiding banking stocks, said traders, were newspaper
reports that France and Germany will call for a relaxation of
Basel III global bank capital rules to prevent lending to the
real economy being choked off.
But Michel Barnier, European Commissioner in charge of
financial regulation, said on Monday that he would stick
strictly to the implementation of Basel III.
Signs that a Greek deal may be around the corner had a
positive knock-on effect on other cyclical sectors, spearheaded
by integrated oil stocks, as oil prices rose on an
EU ban of Iranian crude imports.
Royal Dutch Shell was =best off, up 2.5 percent,
after ING started coverage on the oil major with a "buy" rating,
on valuation grounds, and said its safe yield of 4.7 percent
should support the shares.
Traders also cited an improving overall macroeconomic
outlook as supportive of commodity stocks, with recent
better-than-expected data out of the United States boosting
hopes for a strong reading in its fourth-quarter GDP, due on
Friday.
Preliminary data for the fourth quarter is expected to show
the U.S. economy grew 3 percent, against 1.8 percent in the
previous quarter.
"You've got to factor in that the FTSE's very commodities
based, so any perception that there's going to be an economic
recovery is going to help risk appetite," Michael Hewson, market
analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Reflecting this more upbeat view, UBS has upgraded global
equities to "overweight" from "neutral", arguing risks to
economic growth and the stability of the financial system have
abated, although it remains cautious on Europe and Japan.
The bank warned that growth is likely to remain tepid, and
there remain challenges for equities, but recommended using any
pullback in share prices as an opportunity to add risk.
"We believe investors should begin to adopt less defensive
and incrementally more cyclical positions," UBS said in a note.
"As double-dip and financial risks fade, risk premiums
should fall to reflect a more stable backdrop, allowing higher
PE (price-to-earnings) multiples, even as earnings growth
slows."
Essar Energy recovered some of its poise after last
week's hefty falls, jumping 10.7 percent to top the FTSE 100
leaderboard, as the India-focused refiner and power generator
announced an increase in the resource estimate at its Raniganj
coal bed methane exploration block in West Bengal.
Trading volume in Essar was three and a half times its
90-day daily average.
Despite the rise in oil prices, British Airways owner IAG
managed a 2.1 percent advance, helped by bullish broker
comment, with Citigroup naming the firm its second-top flag
carrier pick behind Germany's Lufthansa.
(Additional reporting by David Brett)
(Editing by David Hulmes)