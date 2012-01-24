* FTSE down 0.8 percent
* Financials knocked by Greek debt concerns, broker comment
* Chemring falls on outlook warning
* Weir rebounds as GS remains bullish
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 fell on
Tuesday as concerns over a debt deal for Greece and gloomy
broker comment hit financial stocks, pulling the index back from
the previous session's six-month closing high.
The UK's benchmark index fell 45.47 points, or 0.8
percent, to 5,737.09.
A rally that began in early December had seen the FTSE 100
gain around 7 percent in just over a month and left UK-listed
stocks precariously close to overbought levels, according to the
relative strength index.
Traders said the session's falls were weak compared with
recent gains, and more of a technical nature, but the catalyst
was Greek debt talks, which are set to go to the wire after euro
zone finance ministers on Monday rejected an offer made by
private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, raising
the spectre of a chaotic default.
"Only back in November, markets would have collapsed on such
news," said Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners.
"The lack of reaction in the markets tells us a lot about
investors' mood at the moment -- optimistic and willing to take
on risk. Clearly at the moment, being bearish is like swimming
against the tide."
The FTSE volatility index is down around 15 percent
in 2012.
That sentiment was backed up by the bond market as the cost
of insuring against a Greek default continued to fall
.
Technical analysts, however, said the recent rise in the
equity market, coupled with low volatility and low volume
presents the FTSE with a hurdle to clear before it can continue
the rally.
Those companies acutely exposed to the euro zone debt
crisis, such as the banks, which have gained 15
percent in 2012, compared with a 3.8 percent rise on the FTSE
100, were the top fallers.
Barclays was down 3.5 percent as Exane BNP Paribas
said its BarCap investment banking arm would need significant
restructuring to generate adequate return for shareholders.
"Despite higher returns in Retail and Business Banking, we
believe that the low returns in Corporate and Investment Banking
may prevent a material re-rating," the broker said.
Other financials slipped after RBS said regulatory
issues and ongoing cyclical headwinds would weigh on fund flows.
Fund firm Ashmore shed 3.1 percent as RBS cut its
rating on the company to "hold" from "buy", while independent
financial adviser Hargreaves Lansdown was down 2.7
percent as the broker downgraded its recommendation to "sell"
from "hold".
Fund manager Man Group fell 1.1 percent.
GROWTH WORRIES
Despite the recent rally in equity markets, broader growth
issues in Europe remain a weight on companies' earnings growth
outlook, despite a surprise upturn in a service sector survey.
In the UK, public sector debt broke above the trillion pound
($1.56 trillion) level for the first time on record, despite
austerity measures that have threatened to drag Britain into
recession.
British military equipment maker Chemring shed 13
percent after saying it expects defence markets to be
challenging in 2012, as governments struggle with increasing
deficits and lower economic growth.
Blue-chip defence firm BAE Systems was down 1.9
percent, while engineers such as GKN, which rely on
business in Europe, shed 3.7 percent.
Miners fell on growth concerns, as investors
banked some profits on the sector, which has rallied 14 percent
in the last month.
Vedanta shed 2.6 percent as HSBC cut its target
price on the miner to 1,320 pence from 2,110 pence.
Also weighing on the FTSE 100 were Wall Street futures,
which pointed to a lower open in the United States, though there
is no major economic data due to be released there on Tuesday.
On the upside, Weir Group rebounded 2.2 percent as
Goldman Sachs repeated its "buy" rating on the maker of pumps
and valves.
The broker said the 14 percent fall in Weir shares versus
its sector on the back of falling gas prices had been
exaggerated, and while Weir was likely to be volatile in the
near term, it saw a number of potentially positive catalysts.
As riskier stocks fell, defensives were on the rise, with
utilities International Power and SSE up 1.3 and
1 percent, respectively.
British Gas owner Centrica is up about 1.3 percent.
Liberum Capital says though the company was the poorest
performing UK utility in 2011 -- falling 13 percent versus the
sector rising 9 percent -- the worst is now behind it.
($1 = 0.6412 British pounds)
(Editing by Will Waterman)