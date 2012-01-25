* FTSE 100 down 0.7 percent
* RBS leads banks lower on UBS downgrade
* ARM gets positive Apple earnings read-across
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 25 Britain's top shares fell
back on Wednesday after approaching technical resistance levels,
weighed down by banking stocks as UK GDP figures came in below
expectations, prompting further profit-taking in the sector.
Underlying sentiment however was relatively upbeat ahead of
the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Open Market Committee, expected to result in forecasts showing
interest rates will be near zero for at least two more years.
Traders said such a move could support equities, as it would
likely spur investors to put their cash into interest-generating
assets such as equities -- and not necessarily solely in the
United States, meaning some money could filter into the UK.
Banks were among the most hefty fallers on the
FTSE 100, led down by a 3 percent drop in RBS, as UBS
cut its rating on the majority state-owned lender to "neutral"
ahead of its results due on Feb 23.
Pan-European peers were also out of favour, hit by worries
that pressure on the European Central Bank to write down its
Greek bond holdings could compromise its ability to purchase
peripheral debt.
The UK banking sector has risen 11.5 percent this year,
against a 2.5 percent rise on the FTSE 100.
Concerns that Britain may be entering recession impacted
banking stocks after official data showed its economy contracted
more than expected in the final three months of 2011, as factory
and utilities output slumped.
"The numbers are marginally worse than expected, however I
am not too concerned as we were always going to get a weak Q4,"
Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank, said.
"I suspect that given the fact we had some reasonable run
over the course of the last month, this is the kind of number
which gives those investors that want to sell the excuse to jump
out," he said, adding that the FOMC outcome has the potential to
spur a rebound on the index on Thursday.
Furthermore, market players highlighted that newsflow
surrounding the UK economy is hardly pivotal in driving
investment decisions, given the UK accounts for only about a
third of FTSE 100 profits.
"I am more optimistic on the outlook for growth in the
emerging markets and the U.S. so my fund investments are
concentrated on companies with exposure to those regions," said
Trevor Greetham, director of asset allocation at Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, which has 135.3 billion pounds ($210.9
billion) of assets under management.
The UK benchmark was down 39.36 points, or 0.7
percent, at 5,712.54 by 1228 GMT, having retreated from an
intra-session high of 5,777.69, falling short of the 5,800
resistance level.
Sentiment earlier had been underpinned by quarterly results
from consumer technology bellwether Apple, which blew
past expectations, with traders saying they provided further
confirmation that fourth-quarter earnings were relatively
robust.
Apple suppliers ARM and Imagination
benefited from a positive read-across, adding 4.1 percent and
3.2 percent respectively.
($1 = 0.6416 British pounds)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)