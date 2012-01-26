* FTSE up 0.5 percent
* Miner boosted after solid updates, Fed comments
* BSkyB falls on BarCap downgrade
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 26 Miners led Britain's top
share index higher early on Thursday, as a string of companies
issued robust updates, while commodities were lifted as the U.S.
Federal Reserve showed it was ready to do what it takes to boost
economic recovery.
London's blue chip index rose 29.61 points, or 0.5
percent to 5,752.61 by 0913 GMT. The early gains halted 2 days
of falls as the FTSE 100 continues to trade in its recent range
between 5,700 and 5,800.
The mining sector, up 2.5 percent, was in focus
as Anglo American, Lonmin, Petropavlovsk
and Kazakhmys all reported output figures either in line
with or better than expectations.
The miners also gained in tandem with commodity prices,
which rose after the Fed said it would likely keep interest
rates lower for much longer than expected and hinted it may
consider further quantitative easing in order to boost the
sluggish economic recovery, which is being threatened by
Europe's debt crisis..
"It sounds like the Fed are not expecting the recent good
economic data to last," said David Morrison, market strategist
at GFT Global.
"This market's been pushing up on hopes of further stimulus
from the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England
and it looks like its going to get it."
On Wednesday, data revealed Britain's economy may have
entered a mild recession in the last three months of 2011,
raising the prospect of more stimulus for the UK's central bank
in February.
Lower interest rates for longer are of benefit to equities
which can offer higher returns in comparison, with dividends on
the FTSE 100, for instance, yielding about 4 percent, while
interest rates on cash are around 0.5 percent and the yield on
UK gilts close to 2 percent.
Gold equities Fresnillo and Randgold rose
2.6 and 3.2 percent, respectively, as investors used the stocks
as an equity play on the yellow metal, which jumped after the
announcement by the Fed weakened the dollar.
But earnings will stay under pressure as global growth
remains limp. The IMF cut global growth forecasts as recently as
Tuesday.
HSBC said earnings risks in the European chemicals sector
are on the downside and shares could come under pressure after
their recent rally, but for investors looking for exposure in
the sector it recommended Johnson Matthey among its top
picks.
Johnson Matthey rose 2.5 percent as HSBC also raised its
target price on the firm to 2,375 pence from 2,250 pence and
kept its "overweight" stance.
There was good news for the airlines, which had been
suffering at the hands of the cash-strapped consumers hurt by
governments' austerity measures, as low-cost carrier easyJet
, up 7.5 percent, posted a 16.7 percent rise in
first-quarter revenue.
Nomura said a combination of more realistic forecast
assumptions, attractive valuation and lowering capacity growth
plans will help the sector.
British Airways owner International Airlines rose
2.9 percent.
On the downside, BSkyB was the standout faller, down
1.0 percent, as Barclays Capital downgraded the satellite
broadcaster to "equalweight" from "overweight" as it sees
temporary headwinds that should prevent the stock from
outperforming in the coming months.
The broker said there was uncertainty around the Premiere
League rights auction, it's sustainable growth profile, fibre
strategy and the impact of new entrants (Netflix, Apple's iTV
and YouView).
No major data is due in the UK on Thursday
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)