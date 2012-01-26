* FTSE up 1.1 percent
* Miners rally as Fed support lifts demand outlook
* Banks rebound on hopes of more liquidity
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 26 Mining stocks led Britain's
top share index higher by midday on Thursday, as solid company
updates and the promise by the U.S. Federal Reserve to support
economic growth fuelled a rally in the sector.
London's blue chip index rose 60.50 points, or 1.1
percent to 5,783.50 by 1134 GMT. The rise followed gains
overnight on Wall Street, after the Fed said it would likely
keep interest rates lower for longer than expected and leave the
door open for further quantitative easing, as global growth
threatens to grind to a halt amid the euro zone debt crisis.
Resource stocks naturally rallied as it looked like central
bankers in the World's largest economy would be willing to do
what it takes boost growth, which is in line with actions from
central banks around the globe to boost liquidity in the
financial system.
"Low inflation, especially if commodity price comparatives
continue to ease in 2012, should enable the FOMC to support the
economy rather than tighten policy," Gerard Lane, equity
strategist at Shore Capital, said.
"For the time being, we would suggest risk assets are
supported by better than expected US economic data, and the
European Central Bank's willingness for balance sheet expansion
to stave off the sovereign debt crises."
Miners were sharply higher, in tandem with base
and precious metal prices, as investors bet actions by the Fed,
which followed U.S. President Barack Obama's proposal on Tuesday
to divert money into the country's infrastructure, would help
sustain demand.
Gold equities Fresnillo and Randgold rose
2.4 and 3.7 percent respectively, as investors used the stocks
as an equity play on the yellow metal, which jumped after the
announcement by the Fed weakened the dollar
Lower interest rates and more quantitative easing dilutes
further the value of cash and returns from bonds, boosting
appetite for equities.
The FTSE 100 yields around 4 percent on dividends, compared
with interest rates of 0.5 percent in Britain. UK gilts yield
about 2 percent and with inflation around 5 percent, real
returns for investors are negative.
Miners also found support after Anglo American,
Lonmin, Petropavlovsk and Kazakhmys all
reported output figures either in line with or better than
expectations.
STOCK PICKING
With the outlook for economic growth precarious at best --
the IMF recently cut global growth forecasts again -- analysts
are urging investors to stock pick wisely.
HSBC said earnings risks in the European chemicals sector
are on the downside and shares could come under pressure after
their recent rally, but for investors looking for exposure in
the sector it recommended Johnson Matthey among its top
picks.
Johnson Matthey rose 2.6 percent as HSBC also raised its
target price on the firm to 2,375 pence from 2,250 pence and
kept its "overweight" stance.
Low-cost carrier easyJet climbed 9 percent after
posting a 16.7 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.
Nomura said a combination of more realistic forecast
assumptions, attractive valuation and lowering capacity growth
plans will help the sector.
British Airways owner International Airlines rose
4.3 percent.
Banks rebounded from Wednesday's falls as the
prospect of more support from central banks gave investors
confidence the sector, which fell by 30 percent in 2011 on
worries over banks' balance sheets and exposure to Europe's debt
problems, would be able to avoid meltdown.
But the FTSE 100 stayed within its recent trading range of
between 5,600 and 5,700, and volumes were light -- around 30
percent of their 90-day average -- suggesting investors remained
to be convinced that equities are the safest place to invest
their money.
"Equities are reacting because it looks like liquidity's
going to be thrown at this market from all directions but that
means the situation (economic recovery) is not improving," said
David Morrison, market strategist at GFT Global.
Highlighting ongoing concerns, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data, nearly two-thirds of U.S. companies to have
reported so far in the fourth-quarter have missed watered-down
expectations.
On the downside, BSkyB was the standout faller, down
1.0 percent, as Barclays Capital downgraded the satellite
broadcaster to "equalweight" from "overweight" as it sees
temporary headwinds that should prevent the stock from
outperforming in the coming months.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)