* FTSE down 1.1 percent
* Miners retreat as U.S. GDP misses expectations
* Integrated oils down as Chevron's earnings disappoint
LONDON Jan 27 Britain's top shares fell on
Friday as U.S. growth data missed expectations and came with a
warning of speed bumps ahead for the world's biggest economy,
heaping pressure on mining and integrated oil stocks.
London's blue chip index was down 61.75 points, or
1.1 percent, at 5,733.45.
U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in a touch
below economists' expectations for a 3 percent annual rise, as
it expanded at 2.8 percent.
"Despite some disappointment that it was below consensus,
2.8 percent is still a good number," said David Miller, Partner
at Cheviot Asset Management, which has assets of 3.5 billion
pounds.
Traders said the fact the U.S. was still growing when Europe
was sliding towards recession, and that the Federal Reserve had
promised to support growth on Thursday, prevented sharper losses
for UK equities, which had risen 1.3 percent on Thursday.
The FTSE 100 also remained within its recent trading range
between 5,700 and 5,800.
However, the U.S. Commerce Department said a slower pace of
spending on capital goods hinted at softer growth early this
year.
The prospect of demand weakening in the world's biggest
economy, as companies choose to save cash rather spend money on
future projects, dented miners, which rely on
demand from manufacturers and constructors using base metals.
Miners lost 1.7 percent after a 4 percent surge the previous
session, which was fuelled by solid production reports and hopes
of stronger demand from the United States.
Building supplies merchant Wolseley, which has large
exposure to the United States, fell 2.4 percent.
EARNINGS UNDER PRESSURE
With the outlook for global growth at risk, weak earnings
from U.S. peer Chevron Corp muddied sentiment among
integrated oils stocks.
The sector had avoided the riskier asset bloodbath in 2011
as investors focused on its growth characteristics, strong
balance sheets and dividend attractions, and it is in part
suffering now as investors rotate out of previous winners.
BG shed 2.7 percent, while heavyweight BP was
down 2.6 percent after it lost an attempt to shift over $15
billion of costs related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill onto
contractor Transocean.
Friday's retreat on the FTSE 100 in weak volumes -- just 87
percent of its 90-day average -- left question marks over the
sustainability of the index's recent rally, which has seen the
UK's benchmark index rise 2.9 percent 2012.
"We're still cautious on the outlook for equities at
present," said Sally Davies, fund manager at Octopus
Investments, as investors also viewed with caution Greek debt
talks which will continue over the weekend.
"Although sentiment is currently upbeat, bond markets and
commodity markets have so far conspicuously failed to join in,
which suggests the current rally, driven on relatively low
trading volumes, is a fragile one," Davies said.
That caution has seen defensive stocks outperform over the
last twelve months, and Imperial Tobacco was up 1.5
percent as Citigroup argued the stock's underperformance at the
start of 2012 had been overdone.
Citi said in the past 10 years, Imperial has risen every
single December, with an average climb of 7 percent. However, it
usually falls in January, with an average decline of 3 percent,
as investors start the year with a pro-cyclical tilt.
"This year the trend has been particularly marked, but we
think it represents a good opportunity to buy," it said.
