By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Jan 30 Britain's FTSE-100 index
fell on Monday, with the absence of a bond deal in Greece and
fresh concerns about the debt problems of other euro zone
nations keeping investors in cautious mood and hitting risky
sectors such as banks and miners.
London's top share index was down 0.8 percent at
5,685.09 points at 0900 GMT, adding to Friday's losses and
retreating further from a six-month closing peak of 5,795.20 set
on Thursday.
Banks -- which has started 2012 on a strong
footing after a lacklustre 2011 -- were the top fallers on
Monday, on concern that extra liquidity injections from the
central banks have not fixed the sector's fundamental problems.
Barclays and Lloyds each lost around 2.4
percent.
"Banks continue to remain very wary of lending to each
other, so the banking sector crisis has not been resolved,"
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of research at Charles Stanley, said.
"Perhaps it was a little bit premature to dash into risk and
a cautious approach is best."
Miners also moved into the red, with Evraz
down 3 percent as metal prices pulled back
and last week's softer-than-expected U.S.
economic data fuelled concerns about this year's demand levels.
With no major UK data due, investors' focus was firmly on
Brussels, where EU leaders meet at 1400 GMT to sign off a
permanent euro zone rescue fund at a summit expected to be
overshadowed by unresolved Greek debt problems.
To avoid a chaotic default -- which could have grave
ramifications for sentiment and financial systems across the
globe -- Greece must secure a deal with its private bond holders
and persuade international lenders that it is serious about
reforms in order to secure much-needed cash.
An agreement with private bond holders appears to be close,
but investors -- who had hoped for a deal a week ago -- are
likely to remain in a cautious mood until it is finalised.
"The uncertainty about the near term fiscal outlook for
Greece is here to stay. In this regard, today's EU summit could
fail to lastingly appease investors' concerns," JPMorgan's
analysts said in a research note.
Fresh tensions between Greece and the euro zone's biggest
economy Germany over the weekend are unlikely to help sentiment,
while problems are also seen in other euro zone nations.
Fitch downgraded the sovereign credit ratings of Belgium,
Cyprus, Italy, Slovenia and Spain on Friday,
while investors have been ditching Portugal's stocks and bonds
in the belief it will need a second bailout.
Higher euro zone government bond yields ahead of a 10-year
Italian debt auction, and a weaker euro chimed in with a
picture of heightened concerns about the euro zone.
For the FTSE, the charts also pointed downwards.
"Technical indicators are hinting an overbought market and
the possibility of a downside movement in the coming sessions,"
Guardian Stockbrokers said in a note, highlighting support
levels at 5,590 and 5,520.
On the upside, mid-sized British pharmaceutical firm BTG
rallied nearly 5 percent after announcing that the first
of two U.S. trials of its varicose vein treatment Varisolve had
met all its end-points, bringing a launch of the long-delayed
product a step closer.
(Reporting by Toni Vorobyova, Editing by Mark Potter)