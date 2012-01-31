* FTSE up 1 percent
* On track for best month since October
* ARM, BSkyB, National Grid up after results
By Antonina Vorobyova
LONDON Jan 31 Britain's top share index powered
higher on Tuesday morning, propelled by a string of strong
corporate results and a rally in the oil price.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 53.77
points, or 1 percent, to 5,724.89 by 1145 GMT.
Despite falling in the past two sessions, the FTSE is up 2.8
percent since the start of the month -- on track for its best
showing since a strong rally in October and, potentially, the
second best monthly performance in the past year.
"The balance of the newsflow has been a small net positive
in terms of expectations ... The forecast risk for 2012 numbers
isn't as great as it was," said Ian Williams, a strategist at
Peel Hunt.
"The income you are getting on equities versus other asset
classes -- with gilts yielding 2 percent and cash yielding
nothing -- is one of the reasons we are seeing this buy on dips
mentality."
ARM Holdings led the gainers with a 4.4 percent rise
in the share price after the British chip designer, whose
technology powers Apple's iPad and iPhone, reported a
45 percent rise in quarterly profit and said its growth would
continue to outstrip the industry.
Solid results also helped boost BSkyB, with shares
in Britain's dominant pay-TV group adding 3 percent
.
National Grid gained 2.2 percent as Britain's biggest
energy distributor said the outlook for the year remained
positive and announced plans to increase its dividend -- a key
factor for investors looking for a steady return at times of
ultra-low bond yields.
In a reverse of Monday's trading, miners and
energy companies led the advance among the sectors.
North Sea Brent crude jumped $3 per barrel, pushing
shares in FTSE heavyweight oil major BP nearly 3 percent
higher.
Sentiment also brightened in Europe, after the European
Union agreed to a German-inspired pact for stricter budget
discipline, which supporters hope will tackle the underlying
causes of the region's debt crisis, and Greece reported
"significant progress" in its debt restructuring talks.
The FTSE volatility index -- a gauge of investor risk
aversion -- eased to 19.6, after hitting its highest in nearly
two weeks on Monday. But analysts remained cautious.
"While risk has rebounded, we remain cautious: repeated
promises of imminent agreement over the past two weeks have
delivered nothing as yet," BNP Paribas' analysts said.
On the loser board, grocers Tesco and Morrisons
eased after data pointed to Britons cutting back on the
number of items they buy and switching to cheaper goods as their
free cash is squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and
austerity measures.
(Additional Reporting By David Brett; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)