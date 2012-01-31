* FTSE closes up 0.2 pct

* Posts best month since October

* ARM, BSkyB, National Grid up after results

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON Jan 31 Britain's top share index got a boost from strong corporate results, higher oil prices and improved risk appetite on Tuesday, enabling it to post its best performance in three months in January.

After a gloomy 2011 -- when the FTSE-100 lost 5.6 percent -- the new year has heralded a cautious return to risk, with British fund managers raising equity allocations to 49.9 percent and cutting cash, according to a Reuters poll.

London's benchmark index closed up 10.52 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,681.61 on Tuesday. That takes its gains for January to 2 percent -- its best showing since a strong rally in October and offering investors the chance to earn as much in one month as they would in a whole year of holding gilts.

The FTSE volatility index -- a gauge of investor risk aversion -- eased nearly 3 percent from Monday's two-week highs after Greece reported "significant progress" in its debt restructuring talks. Investors have been worried about the possibility of a messy default in Greece, which would strike a heavy blow to the euro zone, Britain's biggest trading partner.

Overnight, the European Union also agreed to a German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, which it hopes will tackle the underlying causes of the region's debt crisis.

"It's a response to what happened overnight, and hoping that we will have some sort of conclusion with regards to Greek debt," Dwight Burden, who works in equity sales at Merchant Securities, said of Tuesday's stock market gains.

Strong corporate earnings also boosted the FTSE.

ARM Holdings added 2 percent. The British chip designer, whose technology powers Apple's iPad and iPhone, reported a 45 percent rise in quarterly profit and said its growth would continue to outstrip the industry.

"Given Apple's blowout numbers last week it would have been surprising if they hadn't done well," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

Solid results also helped boost pay-TV group BSkyB and miner Vedanta Resources, which added 3.7 and 1.6 percent, respectively.

National Grid gained 3 percent as Britain's biggest energy distributor said the outlook for the year remained positive and announced plans to increase its dividend -- a key factor for investors looking for a steady return at times of ultra-low bond yields.

Energy companies led the advance among the sectors. North Sea Brent crude jumped as much as $3 per barrel at one point, pushing shares in FTSE heavyweight oil major BP 2.7 percent higher.

Lacklustre U.S. consumer confidence data took some gains out of the market towards the end of the session, casting doubts over the spending power of the world's biggest economy. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)