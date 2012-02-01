* FTSE 100 up 1.2 percent
* Has erased around half of 2011 losses so far in 2012
* Investors rotating away from defensives
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 1 Britain's leading shares
moved higher on Wednesday morning, with investor risk appetite
supported by a fresh string of solid blue-chip results and
better than expected news on the resource-hungry Chinese
economy.
The FTSE-100 index was up 1.2 percent, or 67 points, at
5,748.62 by 0914 GMT, extending its year-start rally
into February and tracking gains in continental Europe.
Copper prices rose after news that the factory
sector in China -- a key consumer of natural resources from oil
to metals -- unexpectedly expanded slightly in January.
"Risk sentiment generally improved on the data's release as
fears over an economic hard landing receded," Ashley Davies,
analyst at Commerzbank, said.
Brent crude rose above $111 per barrel on worries
tensions between Iran and the West may escalate, as well as
benefiting from the Chinese data.
Heavyweight oil major BP and coal miner Xstrata
-- which posted strong production results earlier this
week -- each traded around 3 percent higher.
Results helped Johnson Matthey add 3.3 percent
after the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters said
its second-half earnings would be "slightly ahead" of the first
six months.
ICAP shares rose 8.5 percent. Although the financial
markets broker cut its profit forecast, the market had already
anticipated the weaker trading outlook and instead focused on
the company's latest projections being at the high end of the
analyst range.
Only four of the stocks in the FTSE-100 were in the red, and
none of them by more than 0.5 percent.
The FTSE volatility index fell for a second day,
signalling a pick up in investor risk appetite.
The blue-chip index FTSE 100 gained 2 percent in January,
and has already erased half the loss sustained during a
lacklustre 2011 as investors -- reassured by central bank cash
injections -- snapped up banks and miners
.
The two sectors have outperformed since the start of the
year, with gains of 13 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
"The immediate worry of the autumn -- which was a freezing
of the financial system in Europe -- has been removed. With
valuation at attractive levels, earnings coming in at or around
expectations, the markets have quite rationally made some
headway," Gerard Lane, strategist at Shore Capital, said.
"We are seeing that rotation from defensives into some
cyclicality and the miners in the flows. I think that will
continue because people came into the year very defensively
positioned."
Aggressively positioned equity funds outnumber defensively
placed ones nearly two-to-one, and most are upbeat on stock
market prospects for the year ahead, according to a Citi survey
of 115 funds across the globe.
"The tone of the survey is consistent with other indicators
suggesting investors have become much more upbeat in recent
weeks. This leaves markets looking more vulnerable to adverse
developments," Citi analysts said in a note.
A disorderly Greek default is generally seen as the biggest
risk to equities, including British ones, though investors hope
that can be avoided if a deal with private lenders is reached
soon.
Economic headwinds also remain mixed. British house prices
unexpectedly fell for the second month in a row in January,
according to Nationwide Building Society, as the prospect of
greater unemployment kept buyers in a cautious mood.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)