* FTSE down 0.4 percent
* Investors cautious awaiting Greece debt deal
* Miners pare gains with Xstrata, Glencore down after merger
update
* Defensives rise, Shire up ahead of results
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 ebbed
lower by midday on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines
awaiting further news on Greek debt talks, and as Glencore's
merger with miner Xstrata met opposition from shareholders.
London's blue-chip index was down 23.9 points, or
0.4 percent, at 5,868.30 by 1147 GMT.
The index remains near six-month highs having risen some 3
percent last week, but analysts said recent gains coupled with
lingering uncertainty over Greece's debt deal had created a
short-term trading range between 5,780 and 5,901.
Greek political leaders face crunch talks on Tuesday and a
debt deal must be approved by the euro zone, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund before Feb.
15.
"The fact that we have not seen a large sell-off suggests
investors, though cautious, remain optimistic a deal will be
done," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.
He said defensives remain a safer option, despite lagging in
2012, alongside a little hedging in cyclical shares as a deal
for Greece is awaited.
Citigroup said it expects Greece to avoid disorderly default
but raised the chances of a Greek euro area exit in the next 18
months to 50 percent from 25-30 percent.
With those concerns in the background, investors continued
to take profits on miners, which have led the FTSE
100 higher in 2012, rising more than 21 percent.
Xstrata fell 2.9 percent with some investors
disappointed at the premium offered by Glencore in its
$90 billion "merger of equals" with the miner.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trading house, will issue 2.8 new shares for each Xstrata share,
representing a 15.2 percent premium to Xstrata shareholders when
some analysts had been calling for a minimum 20 percent premium.
In other M&A news, British banking software firm Misys
, which announced it is in talks with Swiss rival Temenos
on Friday, fell 4.5 percent as Berenberg Bank cut its
rating on the UK-listed firm to "hold" from "buy" on valuation
grounds.
"Our standalone valuation of both businesses suggests that
both are richly valued, with the quality of earnings at Temenos
an increasing concern," the bank said, with Misys having gained
45 percent since December.
BP SLIDES
Other cyclicals retreated too, with heavyweight BP
down 1.5 percent after saying exports of Azeri gas from the Shah
Deniz platform stopped late on Monday after a technical problem.
Production is due to resume late on Tuesday, but the
announcement took the gloss off the oil major's above-forecast
fourth-quarter earnings and a better-than-expected dividend.
Retailers Marks & Spencer, Wm Morrison supermarkets
and Tesco shed up to 0.7 percent, after data
showed British retailers suffered their second-weakest January
since records were first kept in 1995, as shoppers reined in
spending after splurging on December discounts.
Defensives led on the upside as investors' risk appetite
faded.
Drugmaker Shire gained 4.8 percent, supported by a
Goldman Sachs target price increase, hopes for upcoming results
and underlying bid speculation.
Newspaper market reports revived vague talk of a possible
3,500-pence-a-share takeover offer for Shire, with a number of
companies having been mentioned as possible bidders.
Pharmaceutical peer GlaxoSmithKline fell 0.4 percent
as fourth-quarter earnings and revenue missed expectations in a
poll conducted by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cairn Energy added 2.5 percent as UBS and Credit
Suisse lifted prices for the blue-chip oil and explorer after
adjusting for a special dividend payment and share consolidation
which took effect on Monday.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by David Hulmes)